Read full article on original website
Related
Plainsman
County announces hire of next highway superintendent
HURON — With Beadle County Highway Superintendent Merl Hanson absent Tuesday morning for the County Commission meeting, highway foreman Jason Fritzsche presented the department’s report to the commission. He’ll be giving that presentation more frequently soon. The commission officially accepted Hanson’s retirement, effective Dec. 31, and named...
Plainsman
City approves $46M budget for 2023
HURON — The Huron City Commission had the second reading of the 2023 budget at its Monday evening meeting and approved it unanimously. The budget’s final overall number is $46,265,111, a 14% increase over the 2022 budget. City Finance Director Paullyn Carey noted that additional revenues were expected, and that allowed for the increase.
Plainsman
Heartland Cuisine: 2022 FCC Happiness Fair
Huron First Congregational Church has adopted a new emphasis that, they hope, will affect the entire community! Their most recent fundraising Garden Tour project benefited foster families in the surrounding area by raising over $2,700 in donations and matching funds. FCC pastor Charles Borchard commented, “Scripture teaches we are to...
Plainsman
Home sweet homecoming 2022
HURON — Say Ma and Sike Ma Noke were crowned Huron High School Homecoming King and Queen at coronation held Tuesday night following the volleyball game. Dress up themes for students and staff this week are Baby Bottle Pop today, dress up like a baby; “Twin Bing” Thursday (match with another student), and “Skittles” (Taste the Victory) on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plainsman
No. 1 Washington rallies to edge Tigers
HURON – In an emotional night fueled by the largest crowd at Huron Arena for a volleyball match this season, the fourth-ranked Huron Tigers fell just short of an upset against the top-ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors in five sets. Set scores for the Warriors were 23-25, 23-25, 25-10,...
Plainsman
Brookings sweeps Huron in pair
HURON — Brookings emerged with a pair of wins against Huron’s seventh-grade football teams Monday. The Bobcats recorded a 44-0 win in the A-game. Brookings then edged the Tigers 14-12 in the B-game. Sean Janes had a rushing touchdown to open the scoring for Huron. The second came...
Plainsman
Area volleyball 9-28-22
WOLSEY — Wolsey-Wessington earned a 281 Conference victory against Iroquois/Lake Preston on Monday. The Lady Warbirds won with set scores of 25-11, 13-25, 25-22 and 25-10. Mallory Miller was 24 of 28 with 11 kills for Wolsey-Wessington, while Mya Boomsma had 11 kills on 26 of 32 attacks. Leah Williams added nine kills on 25 of 25 hitting.
Comments / 0