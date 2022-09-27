Recent News Articles

Media Alert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 27, 2022

Road Closures for Victorville Fall Festival

WHAT: Road Closures for Victorville Fall Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 a.m. until approximately 10 p.m.

WHERE: Civic Drive, between Seneca Road and Ramona Avenue and West Sage Street from Park Avenue to Civic Drive

Description: In preparation and during the City of Victorville's 2022 Fall Festival, there will be road closures on Civic Drive between Seneca Road and Ramona Avenue and West Sage Street from Park Avenue to Civic Drive. The Closure will be in place on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 a.m. until approximately 10 p.m.

Motorists will be required to take alternate routes. Those planning to attend the City of Victorville Fall Festival are asked to use caution when traveling in the area near this special event.

The City expects more than 15,000 visitors to attend Fall Festival, which is a FREE family-oriented event that features live entertainment, children's rides, hands-on activities, a mobile skate park, a book fair, a food court and beer garden, vehicle displays, and craft and information vendors.

Returning to this year's Fall Festival Main Stage is TABU and Ballet Folklorico Flores. Also taking the stage will be Woodie and the Longboards and Pop Vinyl. All activities and entertainment are FREE.

Visitors are encouraged to come early to experience the High Desert's largest street fair. There will be plenty of FREE parking in the San Bernardino County Courthouse parking lot, which can be accessed from Seneca Drive and Roy Rogers Drive. This year's Fall Festival will run from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in front of City Hall located at 14343 Civic Dr.

Additional information about this year's Fall Festival can be found on the city website at VictorvilleCA.gov/FallFestival.

Questions can be directed to (760) 955-3306.

