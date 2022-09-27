Read full article on original website
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
Las Vegas Strip Adds Famed Eatery, Huge Sports Event
It's rare when something to eat becomes such a phenomenon that it becomes a part of pop culture. It happened with the Starbucks (SBUX) Unicorn Frappuccino and the Popeyes chicken sandwich, but it's an event that does not happen very often. And while the Starbucks drink did not lead to...
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
cohaitungchi.com
Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!
Are you looking for the best Las Vegas nightlife for couples?. You are reading: Best bars in vegas for couples | Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!. If you heading to Las Vegas as a couple, you might be wondering what...
Fox5 KVVU
Maroon 5 announces residency on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announced Tuesday that the group will headline a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the residency will kick off Friday, March 24, 2023, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The release states...
Earthquake strikes Las Vegas with a magnitude of 2.6
Nevada Earthquakes announced on Twitter that Las Vegas received an earthquake with a staggering magnitude of 2.6.
nevadacurrent.com
Las Vegas lands second in top 10 fastest cooling housing markets, study says
The housing market in Las Vegas is cooling faster than nearly every other market in the country amid rising mortgage rates, inflation, and broad economic uncertainty, according to a new report. According to an analysis by real estate broker Redfin, the housing market in Las Vegas is slowing faster than...
Fox5 KVVU
Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
matadornetwork.com
The 10 Best Las Vegas Speakeasies and Hidden Bars (and How To Get In)
The marketing says “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” but it’s pretty damn hard to keep a secret in this city. And that’s just as true for the hyped spots as it is the Las Vegas speakeasies and hidden bars. To be clear from the...
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas isn’t a city for pedestrians, but we could make it one
On a good night—like right now, when it’s not still 100 degrees after sunset—I walk a 3-mile loop around Downtown Las Vegas. On foot. I’d like to tell you why I walk, before you’re inclined to tell me why I shouldn’t. There are valid health reasons to “get my steps in.” I’m Gen X, and there aren’t all that many of us, so it’s incumbent on me to stay in reasonably good shape to preserve my collectability.
Bally’s officially buys Tropicana Las Vegas for $148 million
Bally's Corporation announced on Tuesday the completion of the acquisition of Tropicana Hotel and Casino which was previously announced in 2021.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Saguaro North, Which Features Two New-Home Communities in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North, two new-home communities in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. The two collections of new homes are situated in a gated community on West Frias Avenue near Blue Diamond Road and Interstate 15, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North are also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to outdoor recreation at Southern Highlands Golf Club, Rhodes Ranch Golf Club, Olympia Sports Park, Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. Homeowners will also appreciate Saguaro North’s future park and open space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005148/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
New Concept Joy Burgers Appears to Be Headed to West Desert Inn Road
For now, this burger concept is a mystery
electronic.vegas
Prepare for this weekend’s Lost in Dream festival with map & schedule
Insomniac Events will host the second annual Lost in Dreams Festival this weekend — Fri., Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1 — at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. Lost in Dreams aims to showcase future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal-driven dance music. The 2022 festival lineup includes...
Fox5 KVVU
Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas
Inmate serving life for fatal Luxor bombing used battery acid, dummy in prison escape, union says. Almost five years after the 1 October mass shooting, UMC trauma surgeons are reflecting on what they saw that night and sharing what they have continued to see ever since. As they gear up...
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
whatnowvegas.com
Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley
What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
Is there another grasshopper invasion brewing in the valley?
There have been reports of an increased grasshopper presence which has many worried we’re in for another round, similar to the grasshopper invasion of 2019.
Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
