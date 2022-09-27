ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds Famed Eatery, Huge Sports Event

It's rare when something to eat becomes such a phenomenon that it becomes a part of pop culture. It happened with the Starbucks (SBUX) Unicorn Frappuccino and the Popeyes chicken sandwich, but it's an event that does not happen very often. And while the Starbucks drink did not lead to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Fox5 KVVU

Maroon 5 announces residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announced Tuesday that the group will headline a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the residency will kick off Friday, March 24, 2023, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The release states...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Frank Hannon
Elvis
Brian Wheat
Fox5 KVVU

Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels. The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin. The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas isn’t a city for pedestrians, but we could make it one

On a good night—like right now, when it’s not still 100 degrees after sunset—I walk a 3-mile loop around Downtown Las Vegas. On foot. I’d like to tell you why I walk, before you’re inclined to tell me why I shouldn’t. There are valid health reasons to “get my steps in.” I’m Gen X, and there aren’t all that many of us, so it’s incumbent on me to stay in reasonably good shape to preserve my collectability.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Casino#Citi#Ticketmaster
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Saguaro North, Which Features Two New-Home Communities in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North, two new-home communities in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. The two collections of new homes are situated in a gated community on West Frias Avenue near Blue Diamond Road and Interstate 15, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North are also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to outdoor recreation at Southern Highlands Golf Club, Rhodes Ranch Golf Club, Olympia Sports Park, Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. Homeowners will also appreciate Saguaro North’s future park and open space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005148/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Landings and Reserves at Saguaro North in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

Inmate serving life for fatal Luxor bombing used battery acid, dummy in prison escape, union says. Almost five years after the 1 October mass shooting, UMC trauma surgeons are reflecting on what they saw that night and sharing what they have continued to see ever since. As they gear up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Grasshoppers in Las Vegas; the good, the bad, the weird

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With recent grasshopper sightings in the Las Vegas valley, many locals are concerned there may be a repeat of 2019. Grasshoppers swarming high-traffic areas, blotting out streetlights, and causing general unease to those fearful of bugs. However, experts aren’t convinced that a repeat of the 2019 invasion is on the horizon. “There […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

