Hollywood, FL

Loudwire

Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy

Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.
Rolling Stone

Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break

Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
NME

Metallica announce special concert featuring only ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and ‘Ride The Lightning’ songs

Metallica have announced a special tribute concert to a late couple who originally signed the band. The metal veterans will honour Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, the imprint that put out both 1983 debut ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and its 1984 follow-up, ‘Ride The Lightning’, with a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on November 6.
