Read full article on original website
Related
Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy
Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.
Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break
Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
NME
Metallica announce special concert featuring only ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and ‘Ride The Lightning’ songs
Metallica have announced a special tribute concert to a late couple who originally signed the band. The metal veterans will honour Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, the imprint that put out both 1983 debut ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and its 1984 follow-up, ‘Ride The Lightning’, with a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on November 6.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NME
Robert Trujillo names surprising track as best Metallica introductory song
Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has revealed the song he believes is the best to introduce to prospective new fans of the metal icons. Across a 40-year career and 10 studio albums, the band have shared hundreds of songs, and Trujillo picked a somewhat off-the-wall choice for what he believes is the best one to play to listeners you hope to convert.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne says Geezer Butler thought Jimi Hendrix was “Crap”: “I think he was taking a different drug than me”
Ozzy Osbourne has provided insight into Black Sabbath’s first impressions of Jimi Hendrix in a new interview, confessing bassist Geezer Butler was initially less than impressed by the guitar prodigy. Speaking with Rolling Stone yesterday (September 14) in light of the release of his most recent album, Patient Number...
BBC
Pink, Queen and Alanis Morissette honour Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles tribute concert
Musicians including Pink, Queen and Def Leppard have paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at a memorial concert in Los Angeles. They joined the star's former bandmates in Foo Fighters and Chevy Metal to play the songs he loved, as fans celebrated his memory. Foos frontman Dave Grohl...
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Ozzy Osbourne’s Halftime Performance in Full… Finally!
Last week, Ozzy Osbourne fans raged online after tuning into the Rams-Bills game to watch the halftime show: the Prince of Darkness’ first performance on a U.S. stage in nearly three years. But NBC aired only 10 seconds of the gig — a snippet of “Patient Number 9,” the title track of Osbourne’s new album — before cutting to commentary.
NFL・
Ringo Starr Is in 1 Hall of Fame the Other Beatles Will Never Join
Ringo Starr sits in one hall of fame that none of the other Beatles had a shot to join, and it was well-deserved
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”
As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Ringo Starr Once Explained How the ‘Abbey Road’ Cover Was the Result of The Beatles Shooting Down Other Ideas
Ringo Starr once explained the famous photo on the 'Abbey Road' cover was a result of The Beatles shooting down several more ambitious ideas.
Ian Anderson Plays Orchestral Jethro Tull to get vinyl release for very first time
Ian Anderson's Orchestral Jethro Tull album will be released on vinyl for the very first time in November
Iron Maiden Announce 40th Anniversary ‘The Number of the Beast’ Vinyl With One Big Track List Change
Earlier this year, Iron Maiden's historic The Number of the Beast album turned 40 years old and now the metal legends have announced a triple vinyl reissue of the record, which features one big change in the track list in addition to the inclusion of the Beast Over Hammersmith live album.
5 Deep Cuts From Metallica That You Should Be Listening To
Metallica has stood the test of time. Undoubtedly the biggest metal band in existence, they’ve continued to outsell every other heavy music act and pack stadiums in every corner of the planet. It feels like they’ve been headliners since they began. The last time they opened for an act was in 2005, second only to a little band called the Rolling Stones.
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Only the Strong Survive, Shares Video for Frank Wilson Cover: Watch
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a new album on November 11 via Columbia Records. The LP, Only the Strong Survive, is a collection of soul music covers. Below, watch the Thom Zimny–directed music video for Springsteen’s cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”
Comments / 0