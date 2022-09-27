ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

The Hiring Process For Coaches at Westborough High School

By Abby Fiedler '24, Ava Nolin '24, Simon Bleier '24, Max Dullea '24
lobbyobserver.org
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lobbyobserver.org

Check Out The Cross-Cultural Club at WHS

The Cross-Cultural Community (CCC) Club has been a part of Westborough High School since 2021. The club’s mission is to close the gap between English Language Learners (ELL) students and English native speakers at WHS. As the Westborough students’ diverse demographic grows, the club hopes to ensure that all students at WHS feel included and part of the school. They do it by creating events and fun activities for both group of students to do together.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
thecomeback.com

High school football team will stop carrying controversial flag

The Saugus High School football team will no longer carry the controversial “Thin Blue Line” flag with them onto the field before games after various individuals said, “the symbol makes them feel uncomfortable and unwelcome.”. The decision came from Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart...
SAUGUS, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Teachers union leader dismisses focus on college and careers

THE SUCCESSION OF state legislators and teachers who testified before the state board of education last month came with detailed arguments against a proposal to raise the minimum passing score on the 10th grade MCAS exam. Max Page came with a blistering condemnation of the entire foundation of the state’s education system.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bcgavel.com

The State of Covid at Boston College

Like many students vowing to hit the Plex five times a week at the start of the new calendar year, Boston College said, “New year, new me!” in regards to COVID-19. The news that BC would no longer require weekly COVID tests for its undergraduate students rocked many parts of campus when it surfaced last winter. Many students feared the worst. Without weekly testing of the undergraduate student body, the university simply could not know its true positivity rate. However, if last February was a gamble of epic proportions, this September is a nightmare. New developments in the school’s COVID safety protocols (or lack thereof) are nothing short of dismal.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Westborough, MA
Education
Berkeley Beacon

‘It’s an immeasurable loss’: Emerson remembers Maureen Shea

Remembered as a “force of nature,” Emerson mourns the loss of Maureen Shea, former co-chair of the performing arts department, who worked at the college for 40 years. “She had this ability to see a truth in things that is unparalleled, that I don’t know anyone else who could see through everything that was going on and just zero in on the truth in such a just clear fashion,” said Courtney OConnor, associate artistic director at the Lyric Stage Company of Boston and performing arts professor, in an interview with The Beacon.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

14 Massachusetts vocational schools awarded $24 million to upgrade facilities, increase enrollment

WESTFIELD — The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded $24 million in Skills Capital Grants to 14 different high schools. Each school received awards between $1 million and $2.5 million, which will enable the schools to modernize labs and significantly expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education. Governor Charlie...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus High School#Linus K12
CBS Boston

Gillette Stadium adding self-serve beer

FOXBORO – Self-serve beer is coming to Gillette Stadium.The Board of Selectmen voted to amend the stadium's alcohol license and allow experimental service in the 100-level concourse. Customers would insert a credit card, place a cup under a portable tap, then choose one of four beer options.The pour size is predetermined. An attendant will check IDs and oversee the process.The goal of the plan is to limit overcrowding in the stadium concourse. According to The Sun Chronicle, the stations would be put in place for the 2023 season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
everettleader.com

The charmed life of a racist and disgraced former city councilor

Five months ago Anthony DiPierro finally stepped down from his city councilor’s position after a public outcry that ensued following revelations that he had been trading hard core, N-word racist materials and memes with friends and other members of the administration. As the mayor’s cousin and his chief supporter,...
EVERETT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
thelocalne.ws

Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
TOPSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard

EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
EVERETT, MA
Eater

One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving

Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy