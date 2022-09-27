Interview With Pitcher Cooper Hagen On His Division 3 Baseball Commitment

This year’s Cheer captains are seniors Ella Sung and Nina Ribbe; they are both looking forward to their last season at WHS and have many aspirations for this year. Ribbe and Sung have also expressed their excitement for the new team as well as for their new head coach, Emma Furmanick. Ribbe shared how she believes their coach wants the best for the team and hopes the captains have a great senior year.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO