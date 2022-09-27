Read full article on original website
19 TV Shows That Are Premiering And Returning This October That Are Worth Checking Out
You're telling me we've got a Supernatural prequel, a new Mike Flanagan series, AND a second season of The White Lotus.... I'm totally in.
‘SEAL Team’: Is Clay Rushing His Recovery? Plus, What Does Jason Think of Omar? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 3, “Growing Pains.”]. Bravo may have been running ops without Clay (Max Thieriot) going forward, even if he hadn’t suffered that severe injury and lost his leg, due to his plan to step back. Still, in the latest SEAL Team, Jason (David Boreanaz) is not happy about the newest member of his unit.
‘The Equalizer’ Season 3 Premiere: Details on Robyn’s ‘Pulse-Pounding’ Escape Plan (VIDEO)
“It’s going to be pulse-pounding,” executive producer Joseph C. Wilson promises of The Equalizer‘s Season 3 premiere. We’d expect nothing less from badass vigilante Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) — just look at her in the exclusive sneak peek above. To recap, just as she was...
War Cry on ‘Rings,’ ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ ‘Gold Rush’ at 13, Double Trouble on ‘Price Is Right’
Epic battle scenes galvanize this week’s installment of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The witches of Hocus Pocus are back for a sequel. Discovery’s Gold Rush begins its 13th season of prospecting. A primetime The Price Is Right features an audience of twins, with Young Sheldon’s TV twins Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord appearing as guest models. Apple’s Central Park presents one of the final voice performances of the late Ed Asner.
What Is The Best TV Or Movie Performance From A Young Actor?
Honestly, I still think Noah Schnapp's work in Stranger Things Season 2 is some of the best acting on the show.
Check Out the New ‘SNL’ Players’ Comedic Chops Before Season 48 (VIDEO)
Even before Saturday Night Live’s 47th season ended, fans of the NBC sketch comedy show learned it would be the curtain call for repertory players Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney. And over the hiatus, repertory players Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Chris Redd announced their SNL exits, as did featured player Aristotle Athari. The departure of eight cast members represents a major shake-up for the show, but creator Lorne Michaels doesn’t seem worried—especially with the new talent coming in.
Was ‘The Walking Dead’s Biggest Mistake Announcing Its Spinoffs?
Throughout the years, many plot points on The Walking Dead have provoked fan ire. Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham’s (Michael Cudlitz) gory ends in the lineup. Carl Grimes’ (Chandler Riggs) unexpected gut-punch death, which still stings. Andrea’s (Laurie Holden) demise at the conclusion of Season 3, which baffled comics fans. But surprisingly, one of the most controversial moves from a show known for its sudden and heartbreaking deaths has been…all but confirming who lives.
Aaron Clancy Decided to Give Genevieve Parisi a Shot on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: “Why Not?”
As Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 gets underway on ABC, returning cast member Aaron Clancy is setting the record straight about his interactions with costar Genevieve Parisi. To hear him tell it, he and Genevieve were “completely platonic” after she got the boot from The Bachelor Season 26, despite another contestant’s accusations to the contrary. But Aaron did set his sights on Genevieve when he got to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, he said.
‘General Hospital’ Sets Return Date for Emma Samms as Holly Sutton
Mark your calendars and set your DVRs now, General Hospital fans: Emma Samms is returning to the ABC daytime drama on Wednesday, October 19. Fans heard in August that the British actress would pop up on General Hospital sometime this month, but now Soap Opera Digest has nailed down Samms’ return date as October 19 — unless, of course, preemptions delay General Hospital’s airing schedule.
Kanye West Bonds With Kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, & Psalm, 3, At Dinner In Paris: Photos
Kanye West (also known as Ye) bonded with his four kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, as they stepped out for dinner at restaurant Ferdi on Saturday. Oct. 1. The rapper, 45, twinned with eldest daughter North in black as they exited the popular Palace Vendome hotspot: Kanye rocked his usual style with Balenciaga Croc boots, black jeans and a comfy black hoodie, finished with a black denim baseball cap.
‘Interview With the Vampire’: Jacob Anderson & Sam Reid Break Down the Dark Gift Scene (VIDEO)
Sundays on AMC are getting much more supernatural. Interview With the Vampire sinks its fangs into AMC and AMC+ on October 2, right after the final premiere of The Walking Dead. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Sam Reid (The Newsreader) take on Anne Rice‘s iconic characters Louis de Pointe...
Remember When Peak Internet Humor Was Watching A Pixelated Dancing Banana? Thankfully, We've Evolved Since Then, And These 27 Hysterical Tweets By Women Prove It
"Putting my overheated MacBook on my stomach to make the cramps go away" —@pyschodior
Miss USA Host Zuri Hall Feels Pageant Redefines Definition of Beauty
Growing up and watching beautiful women compete for a sash and tiara on TV, “I thought I was a bit too awkward for pageants,” Zuri Hall recalls. Clearly not, because the Access Hollywood personality and American Ninja Warrior sideline reporter is now in her second year hosting Miss USA.
‘A Friend of the Family’ EP on ‘Surreal’ Bob Berchtold Recordings Used in True-Crime Drama
The twisted real-life case of Jan Broberg, the Idaho youth abducted twice by a neighbor during the 1970s, drives the riveting nine-episode series A Friend of the Family. “What they lived through is so complex, so terrifying…it felt like a story that you needed to be immersed in over many hours to understand psychologically and emotionally,” says writer Nick Antosca, who executive produced the project. “Their experience was a slow burn.” (Broberg and her mother Mary Ann are producers.)
‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ and Final Leg of ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘East New York,’ ‘Dragon’ Doings
The 48th season of Saturday Night Live returns with a considerably smaller cast. AMC doubles down on horror with the premiere of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and the beginning of the final leg of The Walking Dead. CBS adds the gritty drama East New York to its Sunday lineup. Family conflict intensifies on HBO’s House of the Dragon. A curated critical checklist of notable weekend TV:
As ‘Y&R’ Prepares to Turn 50, Eric Braeden Says Soaps Are Still Good as Gold
The late Aretha Franklin was one of The Young and the Restless’ biggest fans, which is ironic since Eric Braeden, who has played Victor Newman on the CBS soap opera since 1980, feels that the daytime serial genre hasn’t always gotten the R-E-S-P-E-C-T it deserves!. Y&R debuted on...
Best Lines of the Week (September 23-29): ‘That’s Life, One Minute You’re a Fan, the Next You’re Not’
It’s been a crazy week for TV, which means plenty of memorable moments and quotes that stayed with us. With highly anticipated shows and movies airing (House of the Dragon, Blonde) and a new season of award show’s favorite comedy (Abbott Elementary) dropping, there’s been a lot to catch up on. This week we got the inside scoop on the highs and lows (mostly lows) of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s whirlwind romance on The Kardashians along with many laughs from Nick Kroll’s comedy special Little Big Boy.
Hasan Minhaj Talks His Latest Netflix Special, Fatherhood & Evolving as a Person
It’s sophomore year for stand-up comic Hasan Minhaj, who is set to debut his second Netflix stand-up special, The King’s Jester. A man of many titles, comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host–Minhaj is now blessed with the role of fatherhood. Much like his first...
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: ‘Udûn’ Solves Major Mysteries, Still No Sauron (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6, “Udûn.]. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power previews suggested Episode 6, “Udûn,” would be a big one, and they weren’t kidding. The newest installment solves mysteries that previously seemed settled and sent a massive plot twist plummeting through Middle-earth at the end — literally. And while we still don’t know who Sauron is after weeks of teasing, it seems one candidate from the list of possibilities can be crossed off.
Director Thora Birch on Bringing the Tragic True ‘Gabby Petito Story’ to Lifetime
A year ago, 22-year-old Gabby Petito became headline news when the aspiring travel influencer went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Now her short life and violent death at his hands are the subject of a Lifetime docudrama, The Gabby Petito Story, starring Skyler Samuels (Scream Queens) and Evan Arthur Hall (Orange Is the New Black).
