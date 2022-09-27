Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Collier County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor tidal flooding of around 1 ft will be possible over the SW Florida coast during periods of high tide through Saturday. Please do not venture out into floodwater. Floodwater may contain hazardous materials, such as downed power lines, hazardous waste, and physical objects. You never know how deep floodwater is and what may be in floodwater. The best way to protect yourself is to stay out of floodwater and sheltered in place while water recedes. Additional flooding may be possible today especially during high tide. Please heed the advice of local emergency management officials and first responders as search and rescue efforts are ongoing. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Middle Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 02:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding, mainly on the Bay and Gulf side of the Middle Keys during the overnight and early morning high tide cycle. * WHERE...Middle Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Glades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 23:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1130 AM EDT. Target Area: Glades The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. For the Lake Okeechobee/Fisheating Creek...including Ortona Lock, 12 midnight avg lake lvl, Moore Haven Lock, Fisheating Creek near Lakeport at Highway 78, Clewiston Ind. Canal, Palmdale...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, The water begins retreat from inside the main office and store in the campground. The Upstream campground and access roads to the campground are still completely flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 7.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 PM EDT Friday was 7.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.7 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.8 feet on 03/15/1984. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Fisheating Creek Palmdale 7.0 7.5 Fri 11 pm ED 7.7 7.5 7.2
Comments / 0