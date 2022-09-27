Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting
DEL RIO, TX. (AP) - A federal lawsuit has been filed in Del Rio, Texas, against eight entities and three individuals for the May shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde. The lawsuit was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News. It was filed Wednesday by one...
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
EAGLE PASS —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022. “The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”
Comments / 0