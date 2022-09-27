Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
wfit.org
How Black bluegrass musician Arnold Shultz's forgotten legacy lives on in the genre today
To many, Bill Monroe is known as the father of bluegrass. But listen to his Blue Grass Boys and you’ll hear echoes of the man who mentored Monroe — fiddler and guitarist Arnold Shultz, the son of a formerly enslaved man from Ohio County, Kentucky. Shultz’s story is...
The FADER
Song You Need: Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn soar on “Saffron”
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have now released two thirds of their debut joint LP, Pigments. The New Orleans-born singer, songwriter, and producer teamed up with the northeastern multi-instrumentalist to announce the project and share its first four-song movement late last month. And today, they’ve unveiled Movement 2, again as a four-track EP. The new release accompanies details of Richard’s upcoming week-long residency with the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts — the first of its kind curated by the institution.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Guitar World Magazine
From avant-jazz mini-symphonies to cabaret-tinged stadium-rock: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Close out September with the best in new guitar-driven music from Polyphia and Steve Vai, Drowning Pool, Paramore, Jakub Zytecki, Arctic Monkeys, Disturbed, Eliza McLamb, Djo and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we...
Guitar World Magazine
Victory partners with Adrian Thorpe of ThorpyFX to repackage its revered tube amp tones into all-new V1 stompbox series
Over the years, boutique British amp builder Victory has assembled a remarkably well-received collection of tube amps and pedal amps, which have become synonymous with exceptional tone. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in...
Guitar World Magazine
Jimi Hendrix-played Japanese double-cut guitar hits the auction block for a second time
The unstrung, unbranded guitar was reportedly used by Hendrix following his time in the US army in the early '60s. A rare Japanese-made, Jimi Hendrix-played 1960s electric guitar has hit the auction block for the second time, after apparently failing to meet its reserve price last time around. The guitar...
Guitar World Magazine
Nancy Wilson releases touching Taylor Hawkins tribute song, Amigo Amiga
The Heart singer says she wrote the acoustic guitar-driven ballad in the days following the Foo Fighter drummer's death. Nancy Wilson has penned a heartfelt musical tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, entitled Amigo Amiga. The track – which arrives ahead of the band’s second large-scale tribute concert...
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia and Steve Vai deliver a guitar collab for the ages in mesmerizing new single, Ego Death
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
SFGate
Review: Keith Jarrett at his peak on ‘Bordeaux Concert’
“Bordeaux Concert,” Keith Jarrett (ECM Records) When Keith Jarrett gently strikes the final note on the opening piece of “Bordeaux Concert,” 15 seconds pass before concertgoers begin to applaud, taking time to savor what they just heard. New music from our greatest living jazz pianist, now 77,...
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
BBC
Song and dances: Week Two
This Saturday sees the first vote of Strictly 2022 so make sure you register here before the vote opens at the end of the show. Then take a look below at the 15 fabulous routines our couples will be taking to the floor. Ellie S and Nikita: Waltz to Can’t...
metrosiliconvalley.com
Jazz Singer Samara Joy Plays at the Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society
From a young age, a deep love of music was instilled in singer Samara Joy. Hailing from the Bronx, NY, and raised in a musical family, Joy grew up around her gospel-singing father, Antonio Charles McLendon, and her grandparents, who led Philadelphia-based gospel group the Savettes. However, it wouldn’t be...
guitar.com
Meet Sierra Levesque: Gen Z’s most ambitious new guitarist
It’s not often a 17-year-old has their career mapped out in front of them, with dreams blossoming into reality by the day, but rocker Sierra Levesque is one exception. When many people her age are struggling to find their course in life, Sierra’s teenage years have become one big stepping stone into professionalism, who’s been a performer since she was three. She began on stage as a theatre kid, but soon stumbled behind the curtain when she fell in love with song-writing and rock ’n’ roll.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: John Carpenter, Tegan and Sara and Lyrics Born
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
The FADER
Song You Need: Yann Tiersen takes NEU!’s “Lieber Honig” to new heights
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. This past Friday, NEU! reissued their full catalog in one box set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1972 self-titled debut LP. NEU! 50! also contains a 10-track, 71-minute remix album, on which a motley selection of artists reimagine the krautrock pioneers’ work. Its guest list runs the gamut from The National to Mogwai to Guerilla Toss to Idles to They Hate Change to Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor to New Order/Joy Division’s Stephen Morris in collaboration with Factory Floor’s Gabe Gurnsey. Each track offers a distinct interpretation of NEU!’s sound, a minimal yet intricate take on rock ’n’ roll envisioned by the group’s leading duo, Michael Rother and the late Klaus Dinger (both former members of Kraftwerk). But the record’s most uniquely brilliant stretch comes in the form of Breton composer and multi-instrumentalist Yann Tiersen’s rendition of “Lieber Honig,” the closing track from NEU!’s aforementioned debut.
Guitar World Magazine
PRS announces its entry into the effects pedal world with three all-new stompboxes
Horsemeat, Mary Cries and Wind Through The Trees were inspired by Paul Reed Smith's personal pedal builds. After cementing its reputation as one of the finest electric guitar, acoustic guitar and guitar amp manufacturers of the modern age, PRS has now set its sights on becoming a commanding force in the world of effects pedals.
withguitars.com
What’s the alternative?: The best in post-punk, indie pop and slacker
We’re back with an email that’s more DIY than Nick Knowles flicking through a Homebase catalogue. So if you have an ongoing weakness for background hiss, angular guitars and a singer that is charmingly under-qualified for the role, we’ve got some stuff you will love. The Murder...
