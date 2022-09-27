It’s interesting to see who can figure out the tricks that are placed in various movies and who needs every last bit of information they can get in order to figure it out. As a remake of a movie that was seen years ago, Goodnight Mommy is one of those movies that might not appeal to everyone but is still a story that is haunting in a way that makes one believe that what we think is real is right to be questioned. Mother is a former actress that’s been living on her own for a while, thereby remaining estranged from her twin sons Elias and Lukas. When the boys come to stay with her, they’re excited at first, but upon learning that there will be a long list of rules that they have to abide by, it’s not hard to imagine that they’ll soon find themselves in trouble since their mother needs a great deal of rest after getting cosmetic surgery, which forces her to wear a facemask that covers all but her eyes and her mouth. When the boys do run afoul of her rules, they find out that she’s not the kind, caring individual that they remember, as she’s distant and more than a little irritable, especially with Elias. She pays almost no attention to Lukas, which is odd.

