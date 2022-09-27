ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

hernandosun.com

Bracing for the Storm & Post-Storm Recovery

It’s been five years since Hernando County was hit with a hurricane. It was Irma on Sept. 11, 2017 that gave our area a bit of a beating as a category 1 hurricane. On Monday Sept. 26, 2022, Florida began bracing for Hurricane Ian and Hernando County was well within the cone of concern. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for all 67 counties and urged Floridians to prepare. Seven thousand National Guard were ready to respond where needed. Five thousand guardsmen are from Florida and another 2000 from Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Search and Rescue teams were activated and other agencies prepared to assist.
floridahealth.gov

DOH OFFICES AND CLINICS CLOSED FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

ORLANDO, FL – Because of the department’s active Hurricane Ian response efforts, all Florida Department of Health in Orange County offices and clinics will be closed Friday, September 30, 2022. For medical emergencies, residents needing immediate assistance should dial 911. Information regarding reopening of Florida Department of Health...
CBS News

Household hacks to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida

In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared. As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, people in the area were doing just that. There's a long list Floridians and others in Ian's path were likely checking off - from boarding up windows to lining up sandbags to diverting water from their homes. But there's always more than can be done if you have the time (or necessary help).
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County relieved as Ian passes by with little problem

'You play the cards you’re dealt and make the best decisions you can make.'. Citrus County residents awoke knowing they’d been spared yet again from the worst end of tropical weather. Days after forecasts called for a near direct hit from Hurricane Ian, the tropical storm that glided...
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas

The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Noon Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center

Our last update indicated that Hurricane Ian had grown to its strongest form since its formation. Wednesday morning sustained winds were gusting up to 140mph. 11 Million people on Cuba are currently without power as the powerful storm barrels toward Florida. As of 10am Ian had strengthened to a dangerous CAT 4 Hurricane. This is 2 mph short of Category 5 status. The storm is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in Florida.
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
villages-news.com

Duke Energy gathers 10,000 linemen in preparation for Ian's arrival

Duke Energy has moved 10,000 linemen and support personnel into its 35-county service area which includes part of The Villages, Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. More than 2,000 trucks with more than 6,000 workers rolled into the 80-acre staging site in The Villages. The site, located on State Road 471 was filled to capacity by 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once the crews had situated their trucks and checked their equipment they were transported by buses to area hotels.
floridahealth.gov

What to do if Your Well is Flooded

Viera, FL—Heavy rainfall and flooding can make your tap water unsafe. If you are not sure about the safety of your well water, use commercially bottled water, disinfected water, or boiled and cooled water for drinking, making beverages or ice, cooking, brushing your teeth, washing dishes and washing recent wounds.
WCJB

More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
floridahealth.gov

Proper Sewage Cleanup Procedures

Viera, FL — Heavy rainfall may result in flood waters that are contaminated. The following cleaning and disinfecting procedures are recommended to prevent illness. How to clean up sewage contaminated items and sewage spills inside your home. Wear protective clothing, such as rubber boots and waterproof gloves. Clean hard-surfaced...
wuft.org

World Equestrian Center provides free shelter to 3,000 horses ahead of Hurricane Ian

The largest equestrian complex in the nation opened its doors Tuesday to shelter more than 3,000 horses and other animals from Hurricane Ian – and they did it for free. As Hurricane Ian intensified and knocked on Florida’s door, horse owners began arriving early in the morning to set up their animals in 25 barns across the center’s 600 acres, according to Vinnie Card, operations manager of the World Equestrian Center. Since the center’s schedule had plenty of open space in its barns, Card said, the facility was happy to take in animals in need of shelter.
OCALA, FL

