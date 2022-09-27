Read full article on original website
Related
hernandosun.com
Bracing for the Storm & Post-Storm Recovery
It’s been five years since Hernando County was hit with a hurricane. It was Irma on Sept. 11, 2017 that gave our area a bit of a beating as a category 1 hurricane. On Monday Sept. 26, 2022, Florida began bracing for Hurricane Ian and Hernando County was well within the cone of concern. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for all 67 counties and urged Floridians to prepare. Seven thousand National Guard were ready to respond where needed. Five thousand guardsmen are from Florida and another 2000 from Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Search and Rescue teams were activated and other agencies prepared to assist.
floridahealth.gov
DOH OFFICES AND CLINICS CLOSED FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
ORLANDO, FL – Because of the department’s active Hurricane Ian response efforts, all Florida Department of Health in Orange County offices and clinics will be closed Friday, September 30, 2022. For medical emergencies, residents needing immediate assistance should dial 911. Information regarding reopening of Florida Department of Health...
Household hacks to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida
In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared. As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, people in the area were doing just that. There's a long list Floridians and others in Ian's path were likely checking off - from boarding up windows to lining up sandbags to diverting water from their homes. But there's always more than can be done if you have the time (or necessary help).
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County relieved as Ian passes by with little problem
'You play the cards you’re dealt and make the best decisions you can make.'. Citrus County residents awoke knowing they’d been spared yet again from the worst end of tropical weather. Days after forecasts called for a near direct hit from Hurricane Ian, the tropical storm that glided...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers. Leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said residents...
floridahealth.gov
Florida Department of Health in Brevard County Issues Precautionary Swim Advisory
Florida Department of Health in Brevard County Issues Precautionary Swim Advisory. Viera, FL — Due to the potential effects on water quality related to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health in Brevard (DOH-Brevard) has issued a county wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. At this time, swimming is not recommended.
WESH
Lake County leaders discuss final preparation before Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County leaders held a news conference Wednesday morning on preparations for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 Wednesday morning. At the Lake County Emergency Operations Center, leaders spoke at 9:30 a.m. on shelters, closures, necessary supplies and other steps to prepare...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas
The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Noon Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center
Our last update indicated that Hurricane Ian had grown to its strongest form since its formation. Wednesday morning sustained winds were gusting up to 140mph. 11 Million people on Cuba are currently without power as the powerful storm barrels toward Florida. As of 10am Ian had strengthened to a dangerous CAT 4 Hurricane. This is 2 mph short of Category 5 status. The storm is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in Florida.
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
villages-news.com
Duke Energy gathers 10,000 linemen in preparation for Ian’s arrival
Duke Energy has moved 10,000 linemen and support personnel into its 35-county service area which includes part of The Villages, Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. More than 2,000 trucks with more than 6,000 workers rolled into the 80-acre staging site in The Villages. The site, located on State Road 471 was filled to capacity by 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once the crews had situated their trucks and checked their equipment they were transported by buses to area hotels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridahealth.gov
What to do if Your Well is Flooded
Viera, FL—Heavy rainfall and flooding can make your tap water unsafe. If you are not sure about the safety of your well water, use commercially bottled water, disinfected water, or boiled and cooled water for drinking, making beverages or ice, cooking, brushing your teeth, washing dishes and washing recent wounds.
WCJB
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
WCJB
More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
floridahealth.gov
Proper Sewage Cleanup Procedures
Viera, FL — Heavy rainfall may result in flood waters that are contaminated. The following cleaning and disinfecting procedures are recommended to prevent illness. How to clean up sewage contaminated items and sewage spills inside your home. Wear protective clothing, such as rubber boots and waterproof gloves. Clean hard-surfaced...
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
wuft.org
World Equestrian Center provides free shelter to 3,000 horses ahead of Hurricane Ian
The largest equestrian complex in the nation opened its doors Tuesday to shelter more than 3,000 horses and other animals from Hurricane Ian – and they did it for free. As Hurricane Ian intensified and knocked on Florida’s door, horse owners began arriving early in the morning to set up their animals in 25 barns across the center’s 600 acres, according to Vinnie Card, operations manager of the World Equestrian Center. Since the center’s schedule had plenty of open space in its barns, Card said, the facility was happy to take in animals in need of shelter.
Citrus County Issues Mandatory Evacuation For Zone A, Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners has issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION for Zone A. This zone includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. Highway 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. Highway 19. All other areas are advised
Comments / 0