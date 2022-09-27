Read full article on original website
New Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline, clinical trial finds
Lecanemab, a drug made by Eisai and Biogen, was observed in a large-scale trial to have slowed the disease's progression by 27% over 18 months.
BBC
Alzheimer's-slowing drug labelled historic
Trial results of a drug appearing to slow Alzheimer's disease represent a "historic moment", experts say. Pharmaceutical companies Eisai and Biogen have said their drug works when given in the early stages of the disease. The full details have yet to published, but it appears to slow the pace of...
Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study
Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer’s disease soared Wednesday after Japan’s Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study. The drugmaker said early results showed that its treatment, lecanemab, reduced patient clinical decline by 27% when compared to...
CNBC
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the alarm on shaky markets - and fears a worse disaster than the financial crisis
Michael Burry fears the market turmoil could herald a worst disaster than the financial crisis. He cited soaring interest rates, volatile currencies, and reactionary central banks as concerns. The "Big Short" investor diagnosed a historic asset bubble last year, and predicted a massive crash. Michael Burry, one of the few...
getnews.info
Why no news may be good news for China-watching investors
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Investors are dialling back risk exposure ahead of China’s Communist Party Congress in October and sticking money in the relative safety of mainland blue chips as they await signs Beijing is ready to address problems hanging over the economy.
Phys.org
New drug has potential to turn SARS-CoV-2 virus against itself
A new drug designed by scientists at Scripps Research can turn the COVID-19 virus into a harbinger of its own doom. The drug, NMT5, described in Nature Chemical Biology on September 29, 2022, coats SARS-CoV-2 with chemicals that can temporarily alter the human ACE2 receptor—the molecule the virus normally latches onto to infect cells. That means that when the virus is near, its path into human cells via the ACE2 receptor is blocked; in the absence of the virus, however, ACE2 can function as usual.
US News and World Report
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Transportation Workers
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday. The wage hike would help the company attract and retain workers in a tightening U.S. labor market as the...
Nature.com
The role of mitochondria in rheumatic diseases
The mitochondrion is an intracellular organelle thought to originate from endosymbiosis between an ancestral eukaryotic cell and an Î±-proteobacterium. Mitochondria are the powerhouses of the cell, and can control several important processes within the cell, such as cell death. Conversely, dysregulation of mitochondria possibly contributes to the pathophysiology of several autoimmune diseases. Defects in mitochondria can be caused by mutations in the mitochondrial genome or by chronic exposure to pro-inflammatory cytokines, including type I interferons. Following the release of intact mitochondria or mitochondrial components into the cytosol or the extracellular space, the bacteria-like molecular motifs of mitochondria can elicit pro-inflammatory responses by the innate immune system. Moreover, antibodies can target mitochondria in autoimmune diseases, suggesting an interplay between the adaptive immune system and mitochondria. In this Review, we discuss the roles of mitochondria in rheumatic diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, antiphospholipid syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis. An understanding of the different contributions of mitochondria to distinct rheumatic diseases or manifestations could permit the development of novel therapeutic strategies and the use of mitochondria-derived biomarkers to inform pathogenesis.
Half of public say they’re uninformed on new COVID boosters: survey
A new poll released on Friday found that half of U.S. adults say they know little to nothing about the recently authorized bivalent coronavirus booster doses almost one month after they were made available. The data from the Kaiser Family Foundation’s COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor found that a minority of people...
BBC
Markets up after Bank of England bond-buying pledge
Stock markets in Asia and the US have risen after the Bank of England said it would buy £65bn of UK government bonds. The announcement came after Friday's mini-budget sparked financial market turmoil and the pound plunged. Investors also demanded higher returns on government bonds, or "gilts," causing some...
CNBC
Nasdaq says IPOs by Chinese firms could pick up 'dramatically' as delisting fears ease
The Nasdaq has a "very, very strong" pipeline of Chinese companies that want to list on the exchange in the coming months as the U.S. and China appear closer to resolving an audit dispute, said Bob McCooey, vice chairman of Nasdaq. Some 30 Chinese companies went public on the Nasdaq...
Nature.com
Household transmission of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant of concern subvariants BA.1 and BA.2 in Denmark
SARS coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) continues to evolve and new variants emerge. Using nationwide Danish data, we estimate the transmission dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants BA.1 and BA.2 within households. Among 22,678 primary cases, we identified 17,319 secondary infections among 50,588 household contacts during a 1"“7 day follow-up. The secondary attack rate (SAR) was 29% and 39% in households infected with Omicron BA.1 and BA.2, respectively. BA.2 was associated with increased susceptibility of infection for unvaccinated household contacts (Odds Ratio (OR) 1.99; 95%"“CI 1.72-2.31), fully vaccinated contacts (OR 2.26; 95%"“CI 1.95"“2.62) and booster-vaccinated contacts (OR 2.65; 95%"“CI 2.29"“3.08), compared to BA.1. We also found increased infectiousness from unvaccinated primary cases infected with BA.2 compared to BA.1 (OR 2.47; 95%"“CI 2.15"“2.84), but not for fully vaccinated (OR 0.66; 95%"“CI 0.57"“0.78) or booster-vaccinated primary cases (OR 0.69; 95%"“CI 0.59"“0.82). Omicron BA.2 is inherently more transmissible than BA.1. Its immune-evasive properties also reduce the protective effect of vaccination against infection, but do not increase infectiousness of breakthrough infections from vaccinated individuals.
BBC
Study offers clues to super-agers' brilliant brains
US scientists believe they may be closer to answering why certain elderly people retain rare cognitive ability comparable to people 30 years younger. These elite "super-agers" have larger nerve cells in regions of the brain responsible for memory, new research in The Journal of Neuroscience shows. The octogenarians may have...
getnews.info
Norovirus Outbreaks Have Increased to Pre-Pandemic Levels, CDC Data Show
As COVID precautions continue to lift, the stomach virus is making a comeback.
Nature.com
High PSQI score is associated with the development of dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease
Dyskinesia is one of the most disabling motor complications in Parkinson's Disease (PD). Sleep is crucial to keep neural circuit homeostasis, and PD patients often suffer from sleep disturbance. However, few prospective studies have been conducted to investigate the association of sleep quality with dyskinesia in PD. The objective of the current study is to investigate the association between sleep quality and dyskinesia and build a prediction model for dyskinesia in PD. We prospectively followed a group of PD patients without dyskinesia at baseline for a maximum of 36 months. Univariable and multivariable Cox regression with stepwise variable selection was used to investigate risk factors for dyskinesia. The performance of the model was assessed by the time-dependent area under the receiver-operating characteristic curve (AUC). At the end of follow-up, 32.8% of patients developed dyskinesia. Patients with bad sleep quality had a significantly higher proportion of dyskinesia compared with those with good sleep quality (48.1% vs. 20.6%, p"‰="‰0.023). Multivariable Cox regression selected duration of PD, sleep quality, cognition, mood, and levodopa dose. Notably, high Pittsburgh sleep quality index (PSQI) score was independently associated with an increased risk of dyskinesia (HR"‰="‰2.96, 95% CI 1.05"“8.35, p"‰="‰0.041). The model achieved a good discriminative ability, with the highest AUC being 0.83 at 35 months. Our results indicated that high PSQI score may increase the risk of developing dyskinesia in PD, implying that therapeutic intervention targeting improving sleep quality may be a promising approach to prevent or delay the development of dyskinesia in PD.
getnews.info
