Dyskinesia is one of the most disabling motor complications in Parkinson's Disease (PD). Sleep is crucial to keep neural circuit homeostasis, and PD patients often suffer from sleep disturbance. However, few prospective studies have been conducted to investigate the association of sleep quality with dyskinesia in PD. The objective of the current study is to investigate the association between sleep quality and dyskinesia and build a prediction model for dyskinesia in PD. We prospectively followed a group of PD patients without dyskinesia at baseline for a maximum of 36 months. Univariable and multivariable Cox regression with stepwise variable selection was used to investigate risk factors for dyskinesia. The performance of the model was assessed by the time-dependent area under the receiver-operating characteristic curve (AUC). At the end of follow-up, 32.8% of patients developed dyskinesia. Patients with bad sleep quality had a significantly higher proportion of dyskinesia compared with those with good sleep quality (48.1% vs. 20.6%, p"‰="‰0.023). Multivariable Cox regression selected duration of PD, sleep quality, cognition, mood, and levodopa dose. Notably, high Pittsburgh sleep quality index (PSQI) score was independently associated with an increased risk of dyskinesia (HR"‰="‰2.96, 95% CI 1.05"“8.35, p"‰="‰0.041). The model achieved a good discriminative ability, with the highest AUC being 0.83 at 35 months. Our results indicated that high PSQI score may increase the risk of developing dyskinesia in PD, implying that therapeutic intervention targeting improving sleep quality may be a promising approach to prevent or delay the development of dyskinesia in PD.

