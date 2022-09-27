Read full article on original website
Related
boundingintocrypto.com
Pantera Capital May Launch a $1.25 Billion Worth Second Blockchain Fund
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Though the recent months haven’t been very good for the crypto industry, this could not deter some crypto investors from being bullish about this market. One such investor is Dan Morehead, the head of Pantera Capital...
boundingintocrypto.com
A List of Top 10 Crypto Gainers This Week
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. With a wave of new investors and positive approaches from major financial organizations, cryptocurrencies have started to show movements again. Despite a bearish sentiment being showcased every now and then, several tokens have increased in price considerably. While investors have been speculating and hoping for the bear market to end, constant waves of volatility seem to have gripped the market for the time being.
boundingintocrypto.com
Why MicroStrategy Seeks To Hire Bitcoin Software Engineer
Software company MicroStrategy might be expanding its adoption of Bitcoin. Earlier today, the company published a listed job offering for a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer hinting at a new project based on the cryptocurrency. In 2020, MicroStrategy attracted attention as it became one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies...
JOBS・
boundingintocrypto.com
Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission CVM Subpoenas Mercado Bitcoin on Fixed Income Token Investments – Bitcoin News
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) has sent a subpoena to Mercado Bitcoin, one of the biggest exchanges in the country, to inquire about the services the company lends regarding cryptocurrency-related fixed return investments. The company will have to disclose the details of these investments and if they plan to maintain them as available to the general public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boundingintocrypto.com
Price Prediction for OP Token as OpenSea NFT Marketplace Encourages Optimism
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. OpenSea, a significant non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has launched support for the Optimism blockchain. This makes it possible for the integration of widespread collections such as Bored City, Apetimism, OptiChads, and MotorHeadz and within the system. On...
boundingintocrypto.com
Battle Infinity Locks in Tokens Worth $3 Million Within Days of the Staking Feature Being Introduced
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. As the market seems to get back on track again, exchanges and projects have been building their infrastructure heavily in hopes of massive returns for the next bull run. Investors, too have been consistently buying into digital assets of every category within the sector.
boundingintocrypto.com
LATAM startup raises $4.3 million to accelerate Web3 growth
Minteo’s $4.3 million seed round attracted the backing of Fabric Ventures, OpenSea Ventures, Dune Ventures, CMT Digital, among other investors across crypto and Web3. Latin America-based NFT marketplace Minteo has closed a $4.3 million seed funding round contributed to by a wide range of investors across the ecosystem. Minteo...
boundingintocrypto.com
2 Top Grossing Cryptocurrencies That are Set to Explode Tthis Month – And the Next
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Even during the current bear market, cryptocurrency enthusiasts and fans have been staying updated about the movements of digital assets. While there has been a huge shift in the perception of cryptocurrencies by major organizations and government bodies, too, there are some parties who stick to criticisms about the sector.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boundingintocrypto.com
China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and UAE Trial Cross-Border Transactions With Digital Currencies – Finance Bitcoin News
The monetary authorities of four jurisdictions in Asia have carried out tests with international settlements using state-issued digital currencies. Cross-border payments and foreign exchange transactions totaling over $22 million were made as part of the pilot project with the participation of the Bank for International Settlements. Asian Central Banks Pilot...
boundingintocrypto.com
Can LUNC break its all-time high after the recent bounce?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The cryptocurrency industry has fetched a lot of negative media in 2022, causing prices to plunge even further in an already existing bear market. Surely, some projects managed to withstand this and keep on building their infrastructure by taking this period as an opportunity. Dedicated communities of these projects too, played a vital role in the growth of these companies.
boundingintocrypto.com
Interbank messaging system SWIFT partners with Chainlink for a PoC project
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. SWIFT, an interbank messaging system, has unveiled a partnership with Chainlink. Through the partnership, the two will work on a proof-of-concept (PoC) initiative that allows traditional financial institutions to conduct transactions through blockchain. SWIFT partners with Chainlink.
boundingintocrypto.com
Shiba Inu Price – Can a Recovery Be Expected Or Not?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The popular meme coin, Shiba Inu has witnessed a steady decline of 28% after Vitalik Buterin donated 50 trillion ($1 Billion) of it, which is roughly 5% of the whole asset flow, along with 500 ETH to an India-based Covid-19 relief fund which has been set up by the Indian entrepreneur, Sandeep Nailwal.
boundingintocrypto.com
Stories of People Who Lost a Lot
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Do Kwon was born in South Korea in 1991 after and he graduated from Stanford University in June 2015. Following this, he went on to work for major Silicon Valley companies like Apple and Microsoft. He would return back to South Korea in 2015. It would seem that working for big tech wasn’t enough for Kwon, he wanted to be big tech itself, but in the crypto space.
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin Beats The British Pound In Trading Volume As GBP Falls Apart
Bitcoin (BTC) trading volumes against the British pound (GBP) surged to a new high after the Sterling wobbled on Tuesday, prompting market experts to speculate that investors scrambled to dispose of the Pound in exchange for Bitcoin or to profit from arbitrage. The British pound reached a record low against...
boundingintocrypto.com
Polygon Has Been Added to 1xBit
It is a new day on 1xBit, the crypto betting platform, as it gets ready to unveil its latest addition. 1xBit completed a recent upgrade to enable it to accept Polygon (MATIC) as a payment method on the website. The latest change is a welcome development for the crypto space...
boundingintocrypto.com
Russia Said to Allow Crypto Mining in Regions With Hydroelectric and Nuclear Power – Mining Bitcoin News
Cryptocurrency mining should be allowed in areas with excess energy and prohibited in those that experience deficits, according to Russian officials preparing to legalize it. An expert from the crypto industry has recently marked the regions where Moscow is likely to authorize mining and the ones where it will probably ban the extraction of digital currencies.
boundingintocrypto.com
Medalla data challenge results | Ethereum Foundation Blog
The EF is excited to announce the results of the Medalla data challenge, a data hackathon focused on the Medalla testnet ✨. The prompt was open-ended: we asked for data tools, visualizations, and analyses of testnet data; in short, anything that would help the community make sense of all the data.
boundingintocrypto.com
Taro Is Here! Lightning Labs Releases The Code’s Alpha Version
The controversial Taro protocol is ready for testing. The initial version of the code is available on GitHub, and it enables “developers to mint, send, and receive assets on the bitcoin blockchain.” Notice that the company isn’t talking about the Lightning Network yet. In a blog post announcing the Taro launch, Lightning Labs promised, “once the on-chain functionality is complete, we’ll work towards integrating the Taro protocol into lnd, bringing Taro assets to the Lightning Network.”
boundingintocrypto.com
Nigerian Central Bank Hikes Key Interest Rate Just Days After Naira Plunges to New Low – Africa Bitcoin News
Following the latest meeting of the monetary policy committee, the Central Bank of Nigeria says it has hiked the monetary policy rate to 15.5%. By increasing the key interest rate by 150 basis points, the central bank hopes to “narrow the negative real interest rate gap and rein in inflation.” The rate increase came just days after the naira’s parallel exchange rate against the dollar plunged to a new low.
boundingintocrypto.com
Geth security release | Ethereum Foundation Blog
Versions of geth built with Go <1.15.5 or <1.14.12 are most likely affected by a critical DoS-related security vulnerability. The golang team has registered this flaw as ‘CVE-2020-28362’. We recommend all users to rebuild (ideally v1.9.24) with Go 1.15.5 or 1.14.12, to avoid node crashes. Alternatively, if you...
Comments / 0