NEWSBTC
New Cryptocurrency In DeFi Ecosystem With Great Potential – Dogeliens and Aave
Every day, more people are choosing to participate in the cryptocurrency market. These new investors continue to be drawn in by the numerous projects and emerging features. Some industries within the bitcoin industry are increasing and becoming household names. In the past several years, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has made significant...
boundingintocrypto.com
A List of Top 10 Crypto Gainers This Week
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. With a wave of new investors and positive approaches from major financial organizations, cryptocurrencies have started to show movements again. Despite a bearish sentiment being showcased every now and then, several tokens have increased in price considerably. While investors have been speculating and hoping for the bear market to end, constant waves of volatility seem to have gripped the market for the time being.
CoinTelegraph
BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
boundingintocrypto.com
Price Prediction for OP Token as OpenSea NFT Marketplace Encourages Optimism
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. OpenSea, a significant non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has launched support for the Optimism blockchain. This makes it possible for the integration of widespread collections such as Bored City, Apetimism, OptiChads, and MotorHeadz and within the system. On...
cryptopotato.com
MicroStrategy Looking to Hire Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer
Lightning Network may have stagnated as part of the broader market downturn, but Microstrategy is betting big on it. Prominent business intelligence and software company MicroStrategy is looking to hire a software engineer to develop a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform. This comes shortly after the firm’s former CEO – Michael...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
boundingintocrypto.com
A Smart Way to Make Money
Cryptocurrency network marketing is a process of referral marketing where an individual is rewarded for bringing new customers to a business. This type of marketing has been around for many years, but it has only recently been adapted to the cryptocurrency industry. There are many benefits to cryptocurrency network marketing,...
coinchapter.com
New Solution for Pi Network’s holder and the Pioneer
Pi Network was founded by Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan. Both Kokkalis and Fan have doctorates from Stanford University in the US, where Kokkalis has a degree in computer science, and Fang has a doctorate in computing anthropology. The concept of Pi Network first appeared in 2019 when the app launched. 2020 is the year the network’s testnet launched, with the number of active pioneers has reached 23 million miners and still expanding today.
decrypt.co
ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool
Binance warned that supporting ETHW on Binance Pool does not guarantee it will list the asset. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29.
cryptonewsz.com
MEXC Leveraged ETF Leads the Cryptocurrency Market as Its Liquidity Ranks First in the World
Crypto asset trades emerge one after another, and leveraged ETFs become the next star product after futures. MEXC, the cryptocurrency exchange with the highest futures trading liquidity on the Internet, takes the lead again in the cryptocurrency market with leveraged ETFs. Comparing the leveraged ETF depth indicators of trading platforms...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
Big Tech Behemoths Silently Embracing Crypto & DeFi
Crypto and decentralized finance is not nearly as obscure as many traditional investors will have you believe. On the contrary, DeFi and token technology has been embraced by some of the world’s most innovative companies, if not silently. The original obscurity and nerves by some to get involved have dissipated, but if some worries still remain here’s a few behemoths plunging into DeFi whole hog:
boundingintocrypto.com
Bank of England Uncertainty – What Does this Mean for Crypto? – Blockchain News, Opinion, TV and Jobs
As markets experienced some relief yesterday from the persistent sell pressure we have seen, the sea of green across crypto lasted very briefly. Fear around the Pound’s instability and lack of certainty over the UK government’s stance on monetary policy has taken headlines by storm. This topic has caused extreme fear around whether the UK government have control over their own currency.
forkast.news
Crypto wallet Metamask unveils all-in-one digital asset portfolio dApp
Global digital asset wallet Metamask recently launched a beta version of its new decentralized application (dApp) that would serve as a “one-stop shop” for managing crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) portfolios on different platforms. Fast facts. “Portfolio DApp,” available to extension and mobile users, helps users connect different...
financefeeds.com
Radix Sees Big Demand For XRD As Its Native Token Launches On Multiple Crypto Exchanges
Major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, WhiteBIT, LBANK, and Gate.io have announced they’re now listing Radix’s native token XRD with Bitcoin and USD Coin trading pairs. This is a big milestone for one of the most promising new blockchains around. Radix is a purpose-built blockchain platform for DeFi that...
boundingintocrypto.com
French Central Banker Warns Complex Crypto Regulations Could Create ‘Uneven Playing Field’ – Regulation Bitcoin News
The governor of France’s central bank, François Villeroy de Galhau, has urged EU regulators to “avoid adopting diverging or contradictory regulations, or regulating too late.” He warned that “To do so would be to create an uneven playing field, risking arbitrage and cherry picking.”. French...
CoinDesk
Data Firm Inca Digital CEO: Crypto Innovation Is a Matter of National Security
Crypto innovators must be encouraged to stay in the U.S. , said the CEO of software developer Inca Digital. The Washington, D.C., company recently won a Defense Department contract to look into crypto security risks. “There’s a wide acknowledgement that while there are national security issues, it is a national...
dailyhodl.com
Robot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Flocks to Ethereum and Five Additional Altcoins As Markets Pop
A data-crunching robot with a reputation for outperforming the markets just unveiled its latest weekly crypto portfolio allocations. The Real Vision Bot interprets surveys of cryptocurrency-related metrics to create fresh algorithmic portfolio assessments each and every week. The automated bot with a reputation for outdoing Bitcoin (BTC) is choosing altcoins...
