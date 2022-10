The UWF Singers were invited to perform at the Florida ACDA conference on October 22 in Orlando, FL. The invitation goes out to only one college or university in the state based on a blind audition process. This was the UWF Singers first time submitting an audition and they were chosen to perform. Truly a wonderful honor and a great opportunity to show Choral Directors of all levels across the state the wonderful work that our UWF Singers present.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO