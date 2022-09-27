Read full article on original website
Ithaca College Pre-Health Society Event
Ithaca College Pre-Health society will be hosting a dental panel consisting of Ithaca College Alumni Joseph Carollo-Bayona, Zachary Wachs, Alexandra Estanislau, and Charles Kane. This is a great opportunity for pre-dental and pre-health students to gain knowledge about the profession, the process behind the choice of dentistry as well as how Ithaca college prepared them for the field. This event will be held via zoom, the link will be in our instagram bio @icprehealthsociety, as well as our Microsoft Teams channel.
October 7 | First Fridays with IDEAS: Student of Color Business Expo
First Fridays with IDEAS | Student of Color Business Expo. Join us on October 7 at 4pm in the African Society Lounge (ALS) in West Tower (to the left of the elevator on the Concourse Floor). We are having our second installment of First Fridays with the Center for IDEAS of the semester. This month we are highlighting Student of Color owned businesses at Ithaca College.
LGBTQ Historic Site Firebrand Books Building Landmark Nomination at Ithaca Common Council October 5
The Firebrand Books Building is headed to Common Council!. Firebrand Books, whose office was located on the second story of 143 East State St., was a nationally renowned lesbian, feminist, and anti-racist press founded in Ithaca, NY, by Nancy K. Bereano. The site is also included among the 32 local historic places featured on the Ithaca LGBTQ History Tour created by IC's LGBT Center.
Family Weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2!
We are thrilled to welcome parents, family members, and supporters of IC students to Ithaca College's Fall 2022 Family Weekend! With more than 30 events, from yard games to stargazing adventures, there is something for everyone. Families can also connect with faculty, staff, current students, and each other while learning more about the College’s academic and co-curricular offerings. For more details, visit the Schedule of Events page.
October 5: Café con IDEAS | Student Artists Sharing Their Art and Social Change efforts
Café con IDEAS provides a platform for student-artists to develop and project their voice in a 10-15 minute set while sharing personal narratives rooted in identity and anti-oppression. Ranging from comedy, spoken word, dance and performance, song, and creative speed art, each session is designed to engage the audience through creative arts and empower individuals to look inward and consider their own responsibility to social change.
CSCRE Discussion Series talk titled “Mexican-American Curanderismo: Care and the Counterstance in the Borderlands” with Israel Dominguez
CSCRE Discussion Series talk titled “Mexican-American Curanderismo: Care and the Counterstance in the Borderlands” with Israel Dominguez. When: Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Where: Ithaca College, Clark Lounge in Campus Center. At its heart, curanderismo of the US-Mexico borderlands is a healing tradition concerned with...
It's Never Too Late!
Interested in getting involved in a student organization? Join us for the Student Organization Fair on October 4th! From 5 to 8PM in Emerson Suites, come take a look at the many opportunities our student organizations have to offer. It's never too late to join a student organization!. This event...
Midterm grades are due by October 19th at 10pm Eastern
Midterm Grading will be available in HomerConnect Friday, September 30th at 9am Eastern, for full term classes (please note: midterm grading is not available for block courses). Midterm grades are due by October 19th at 10pm Eastern. This is an opportunity to prepare for easy final grading by ensuring that:
2022 BENEFITS & WELLNESS EXPO
We are pleased to announce that we will be having both an in-person benefits & wellness expo on October 11 and a virtual benefits & wellness expo on October 13. These interactive events give you the opportunity to learn more about your benefits at Ithaca College. The information shared at the expo will help prepare you for open enrollment which begins October 17, 2022.
Women’s Soccer Fall to No. 5 William Smith, 3-0
ITHACA, N.Y. - The Ithaca College women's soccer team is fully invested in their Liberty League slate as they hosted No. 5 William Smith on Wednesday evening at Carp Wood Field. The Bombers were shutout 3–0 by the No. 5 ranked Herons. Ithaca's record now falls to 5-2-2 on the season while William Smith improves to 5-1-2. Junior Rosie Bostian provided the only shot on goal for the Bombers in their match. Junior goalkeeper Claire Reader made five saves in one half of work, not allowing a single goal, in her time in net.
Identifying and Mitigating Unconscious Bias in the Interview Process
Center for Faculty Excellence, Gannett 316 (library, 2nd floor) Facilitation by Belisa González, Director of Faculty Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. Identifying and Mitigating Unconscious Bias in the Interview Process: In this training we will investigate how unconscious bias affects our decision-making process. We will do this by learning about the neuroscience of bias, some of the most common types of bias and steps we can take to mitigate the impact of unconscious bias when interviewing and evaluating candidates. This workshop is for anyone who has been or will be involved at any stage of the hiring process and/or people who are interested in learning about the effects of unconscious bias.
Field Hockey Earns Strong Win on the Road at Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. – The Ithaca College field hockey team hit the road Wednesday night, September 28, to take on University of Scranton, coming out victorious with a 4–1 win. Seven different Bombers recorded a point as IC improved to 6-2 on the season. The Ithaca College field hockey...
