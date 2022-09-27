Read full article on original website
Thurlow for Maine Senate
Are you seeking a dynamic and compassionate candidate for Maine Senate District 4? Do you want Piscataquis County to have a voice in the state senate? Take a look at Andrea Thurlow of Atkinson, a retired educator from RSU 68 with decades of experience as a teacher and a Pine Tree Hospice bereavement facilitator.
Widespread frost expected across Maine on Friday
A frost is expected to spread across the state on Friday morning as temperatures take a seasonable dip heading into the weekend. A frost advisory has been issued for eastern Aroostook County, northern Washington County, northern and central Penobscot County, central Piscataquis County and in some areas of higher elevation in western Maine early on Friday morning, with persistent chilly temperatures on Saturday and Sunday mornings, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.
SeDoMoCha School, Foxcroft Academy classes off to positive starts
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The RSU 68 superintendent and Foxcroft Academy head of school provided updates on the start of the academic year during the Dover-Foxcroft Select Board meeting Monday evening. “We have had a real smooth start to the school year,” RSU 68 Superintendent Stacy Shorey said. She said enrollment...
Dover-Foxcroft man who assaulted day care workers gets 45 days in jail
DOVER-FOXCROFT — A Dover-Foxcroft man accused of assaulting a local day care’s owner and an employee and fleeing with his two children was sentenced to 45 days in jail, according to the Piscataquis County district attorney’s office. The incident took place at Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
Dover-Foxcroft man gets 15 days in jail for altercation that paused fireworks show
DOVER-FOXCROFT — A Dover-Foxcroft man arrested in connection with an incident that halted a fireworks show in August pleaded guilty to multiple charges and will serve 15 days in jail, according to the Piscataquis County district attorney’s office. Michael Moulton, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday to criminal threatening,...
