A frost is expected to spread across the state on Friday morning as temperatures take a seasonable dip heading into the weekend. A frost advisory has been issued for eastern Aroostook County, northern Washington County, northern and central Penobscot County, central Piscataquis County and in some areas of higher elevation in western Maine early on Friday morning, with persistent chilly temperatures on Saturday and Sunday mornings, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO