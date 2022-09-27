ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Thurlow for Maine Senate

Are you seeking a dynamic and compassionate candidate for Maine Senate District 4? Do you want Piscataquis County to have a voice in the state senate? Take a look at Andrea Thurlow of Atkinson, a retired educator from RSU 68 with decades of experience as a teacher and a Pine Tree Hospice bereavement facilitator.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
Widespread frost expected across Maine on Friday

A frost is expected to spread across the state on Friday morning as temperatures take a seasonable dip heading into the weekend. A frost advisory has been issued for eastern Aroostook County, northern Washington County, northern and central Penobscot County, central Piscataquis County and in some areas of higher elevation in western Maine early on Friday morning, with persistent chilly temperatures on Saturday and Sunday mornings, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.
MAINE STATE
SeDoMoCha School, Foxcroft Academy classes off to positive starts

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The RSU 68 superintendent and Foxcroft Academy head of school provided updates on the start of the academic year during the Dover-Foxcroft Select Board meeting Monday evening. “We have had a real smooth start to the school year,” RSU 68 Superintendent Stacy Shorey said. She said enrollment...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
