Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Africa’s fisher women are experts at coping with job insecurity – but policymakers are using their resilience against them
All along West Africa’s coastline, women play a vital role in the fisheries sector as processors, traders and distributors. But they face many challenges – like job insecurity, a lack of finance, availability of fish and child care – and they’re also vulnerable to shocks, like the COVID pandemic.
Public Servant Francisco Ruiz Discloses His HIV as Part of His Advocacy
In 2010, Francisco Ruiz was named to the inaugural POZ 100 honoring AIDS advocates, describing him as a “real up-and-comer.” Now, Ruiz is pursuing a doctorate at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Despite working in the field for over two decades, I have never...
This Women-Powered Social Platform Is Revolutionizing the Way Authors Market Their Work
Only 2.3% of venture funding went to women-founded companies in 2020, but Allison Trowbridge beat the odds to found Copper and amplify authors' voices.
Asian women in U.S. financial sector see race and gender as career hurdles, new study says
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) — Almost 60% of Asian women working in the U.S. financial sector say their race has hindered their careers, particularly at senior levels, according to a study by The Association of Asian American Investment Managers (AAAIM) published on Tuesday. The so-called “bamboo ceiling” that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
International Business Times
The Unconventional Story Behind Kris Stewart's Gender Advocacy Initiative And Upward Trajectory In The Health Care Sector
* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here.
msn.com
Journey for Justice Alliance tells Congress it’s ‘Equity or Else’ when it comes to quality of life for all
On Thursday, Jitu Brown, national director for Journey for Justice Alliance (J4J), queried people at the nation’s capital with questions like: “Raise your hand if you’ve ever experienced a slumlord. Raise your hand if you live in a neighborhood where you don’t have a decent hospital. Raise your hand if you’ve ever witnessed or experienced police brutality. Raise your hand if you live in a neighborhood where the grocery store functions as the liquor store.” Voices raised in affirmation with each question Brown posed.
Comments / 0