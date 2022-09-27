ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
Ithaca, NY
Society
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Entertainment
msn.com

Journey for Justice Alliance tells Congress it’s ‘Equity or Else’ when it comes to quality of life for all

On Thursday, Jitu Brown, national director for Journey for Justice Alliance (J4J), queried people at the nation’s capital with questions like: “Raise your hand if you’ve ever experienced a slumlord. Raise your hand if you live in a neighborhood where you don’t have a decent hospital. Raise your hand if you’ve ever witnessed or experienced police brutality. Raise your hand if you live in a neighborhood where the grocery store functions as the liquor store.” Voices raised in affirmation with each question Brown posed.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy