Pilots Volleyball set to Play No.4 San Diego
PORTLAND PILOTS (8-7, 1-3 WCC) San Diego Toreros (12-1, 2-0 WCC) Last: @POR 0 - USD 3 (2021) • The Pilots continue WCC play this week against No.4 University of San Diego. The match will be hosted at the Chiles Center at 1 p.m. this Saturday. • Live stats for...
Pankin, Neos Head to ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. – Portland men's tennis players Sema Pankin and Eleftherios Neos will hit the big stage by competing at the ITA All-American Championships hosted by Tulsa next week. The duo – ranked No. 10 in the ITA Preseason Doubles Rankings – will enter the Doubles Main Draw with...
