Ithaca College Pre-Health society will be hosting a dental panel consisting of Ithaca College Alumni Joseph Carollo-Bayona, Zachary Wachs, Alexandra Estanislau, and Charles Kane. This is a great opportunity for pre-dental and pre-health students to gain knowledge about the profession, the process behind the choice of dentistry as well as how Ithaca college prepared them for the field. This event will be held via zoom, the link will be in our instagram bio @icprehealthsociety, as well as our Microsoft Teams channel.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO