It's Never Too Late!
Interested in getting involved in a student organization? Join us for the Student Organization Fair on October 4th! From 5 to 8PM in Emerson Suites, come take a look at the many opportunities our student organizations have to offer. It's never too late to join a student organization!. This event...
CSCRE Discussion Series talk titled “Mexican-American Curanderismo: Care and the Counterstance in the Borderlands” with Israel Dominguez
CSCRE Discussion Series talk titled “Mexican-American Curanderismo: Care and the Counterstance in the Borderlands” with Israel Dominguez. When: Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Where: Ithaca College, Clark Lounge in Campus Center. At its heart, curanderismo of the US-Mexico borderlands is a healing tradition concerned with...
LGBTQ Historic Site Firebrand Books Building Landmark Nomination at Ithaca Common Council October 5
The Firebrand Books Building is headed to Common Council!. Firebrand Books, whose office was located on the second story of 143 East State St., was a nationally renowned lesbian, feminist, and anti-racist press founded in Ithaca, NY, by Nancy K. Bereano. The site is also included among the 32 local historic places featured on the Ithaca LGBTQ History Tour created by IC's LGBT Center.
October 5: Café con IDEAS | Student Artists Sharing Their Art and Social Change efforts
Café con IDEAS provides a platform for student-artists to develop and project their voice in a 10-15 minute set while sharing personal narratives rooted in identity and anti-oppression. Ranging from comedy, spoken word, dance and performance, song, and creative speed art, each session is designed to engage the audience through creative arts and empower individuals to look inward and consider their own responsibility to social change.
Scholarship Recipients: Gratitude letters are due Soon!
Your thank you letters to your benefactors are due by October 15th! Please see this link for resources for scholarship recipients and email a PDF version of your letters to kblum@ithaca.edu. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out as well. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations should contact...
2022 BENEFITS & WELLNESS EXPO
We are pleased to announce that we will be having both an in-person benefits & wellness expo on October 11 and a virtual benefits & wellness expo on October 13. These interactive events give you the opportunity to learn more about your benefits at Ithaca College. The information shared at the expo will help prepare you for open enrollment which begins October 17, 2022.
Paid Off-Campus Community Service Program Opportunity
Ithaca College is excited to partner with nonprofit agencies and municipalities across the Greater Ithaca community through our Off Campus Community Service Program to provide Federal Work Study (FWS)-eligible students with jobs that directly benefit the community and prepare them in their career pursuits and academic discipline(s). This year, we...
Ithaca College Pre-Health Society Event
Ithaca College Pre-Health society will be hosting a dental panel consisting of Ithaca College Alumni Joseph Carollo-Bayona, Zachary Wachs, Alexandra Estanislau, and Charles Kane. This is a great opportunity for pre-dental and pre-health students to gain knowledge about the profession, the process behind the choice of dentistry as well as how Ithaca college prepared them for the field. This event will be held via zoom, the link will be in our instagram bio @icprehealthsociety, as well as our Microsoft Teams channel.
Family Weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2!
We are thrilled to welcome parents, family members, and supporters of IC students to Ithaca College's Fall 2022 Family Weekend! With more than 30 events, from yard games to stargazing adventures, there is something for everyone. Families can also connect with faculty, staff, current students, and each other while learning more about the College’s academic and co-curricular offerings. For more details, visit the Schedule of Events page.
Women’s Soccer Fall to No. 5 William Smith, 3-0
ITHACA, N.Y. - The Ithaca College women's soccer team is fully invested in their Liberty League slate as they hosted No. 5 William Smith on Wednesday evening at Carp Wood Field. The Bombers were shutout 3–0 by the No. 5 ranked Herons. Ithaca's record now falls to 5-2-2 on the season while William Smith improves to 5-1-2. Junior Rosie Bostian provided the only shot on goal for the Bombers in their match. Junior goalkeeper Claire Reader made five saves in one half of work, not allowing a single goal, in her time in net.
Field Hockey Earns Strong Win on the Road at Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. – The Ithaca College field hockey team hit the road Wednesday night, September 28, to take on University of Scranton, coming out victorious with a 4–1 win. Seven different Bombers recorded a point as IC improved to 6-2 on the season. The Ithaca College field hockey...
