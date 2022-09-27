Center for Faculty Excellence, Gannett 316 (library, 2nd floor) Facilitation by Belisa González, Director of Faculty Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. Identifying and Mitigating Unconscious Bias in the Interview Process: In this training we will investigate how unconscious bias affects our decision-making process. We will do this by learning about the neuroscience of bias, some of the most common types of bias and steps we can take to mitigate the impact of unconscious bias when interviewing and evaluating candidates. This workshop is for anyone who has been or will be involved at any stage of the hiring process and/or people who are interested in learning about the effects of unconscious bias.

