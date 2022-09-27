The Crookston Pirate Girls Soccer team broke their scoring slump as they beat the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 4-0 at the Crookston High School Soccer Field. – — Crookston started the game strong and controlled the game for most of the half. Crookston was close to getting that first goal in several games, but they were just off on their passing. The passing started to click about 15 minutes into game and a couple minutes later the Pirates got their first goal when Miryah Epema scored on a nice pass from Maddie Harbott for a 1-0 lead. The Pirates like scoring so much they did it again a minute later when Reese Swanson (usually the goalie but got to play out of the goal in this game) scored on another beautiful pass from Harbott for a 2-0 lead.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO