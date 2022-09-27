Read full article on original website
Vergennes educator named 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - An educator in Vergennes was picked as the next Vermont Teacher of the Year. Robyn Newton has taught physical education at Vergennes Union Elementary School for 27 years. “I value all of you who helped me be better and I hope I help you be better...
WATCH: Adirondack Moose Goes For A Swim Across Indian Lake
Most Upstate New Yorkers probably would not take a chilly fall swim across an Adirondack lake. But for a moose? No problem!. If just saw a moose walking down the street, I would be in awe. While we know they are out there, it is still a striking experience when you cross paths with one of these enormous animals. From the enormous antlers to their towering stature, any moose sighting is s sight to behold.
Company offering ghost tours of historic W.W. Hartwell House in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A local company is offering guests a spooky opportunity to tour one of Clinton County's most famous historic homes. On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, amateur ghost hunters and history buffs alike can visit the W.W. Hartwell House in Plattsburgh, a 19th-century mansion with some serious Halloween vibes.
Matthew L.M. Walfield
Matthew L.M. Walfield, 38, of Malone, died Monday, September 26, 2022 at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Born on September 8, 1984 in Malone, NY he was the son of Lloyd Walfield and Catherine (Mitchell) Walfield. Matthew enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing golf. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He...
Main Street fountain flows with local history
MALONE — The village has a rich and vibrant history, and there are historical landmarks thro…
Saranac Lake mayoral censure resolution withdrawn
A resolution to censure Saranac Lake’s mayor was removed from consideration before village leaders met Monday evening. The Saranac Lake Board of Trustees’ agenda had included a resolution to censure first-term Mayor Jimmy Williams, saying he “made demeaning and insulting statements” toward sponsor Rich Shapiro. But...
Series of raises set for employees at Olympic facilities
More than 160 employees of the state’s skiing and sledding mountains will be receiving a series of raises over the next four years under a contract recommended by the leaders of the Olympic Regional Development Authority. The raises are part of a six-year contract supported by the ORDA’s Executive...
Vermont volunteers race to Florida ahead of hurricane
The Red Cross of Northern New England is sending 10 volunteers to help out.
Lake Placid Main Street construction to end soon
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The construction project on Main Street in Lake Placid that has been going on since the beginning of 2021 is now in its last stages. “There’s never a good time to tear up your Main Street, but if there ever was, it’s now with funding from the state and getting ahead of the games,” said Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin.
Art Supplies Thrift Shop Opens In The Adirondacks
BluSeed Studios Community Arts Center, located at 24 Cedar Street in Saranac Lake, is a nonprofit artist workspace dedicated to the creation, promotion and presentation of the arts and is celebrating their 20th year anniversary. In addition to special exhibits, workshops, and artist events Marissa Hernandez, executive director, and Martha...
Edward (Eddie) J. Fraser
With heavy hearts Jack and Kathy Fraser announce the passing of their beloved son, Edward (Eddie) J. Fraser, 54. He was born in Malone on June 26th, 1968. Eddie survived a traumatic birth, leaving him with severe medical issues. Through the dedication and love of his mother, Eddie was able...
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
Vermont gasoline prices edge below US average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continue to fall and now are below the national average. Prices today in Vermont stand at an average of $3.66 per gallon, down 9 cents in the last week, down 43 cents in the last month and are 56 cents above last year's average price. Nationally, the average is $3.71/g, which is down 6 cents from last week, down 11 cents from last month and 47 cents higher than last year. Until this week, local prices were higher than the national average by upwards of 40 cents. Vermont and US prices were running about the same before the summer.
New owner takes over Shelburne Country Store
The Shelburne Country Store has a new owner. Previous owners Steve and Deb Mayfield sold the store in June to South Burlington resident Carmone Austin after 15 years running the shop. The store has been open and operating since 1850, and the recent sale is one of many in times the store has shifted ownership.
Vermont gears up for retail cannabis sales, but many businesses still waiting on licenses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont is just five days away from legal retail cannabis sales. But some shops are still waiting to receive the necessary licensing. Every retail cannabis shop in Vermont needs a license from the state to get up and running, but many also need a local license.
Cannabis Cornucopia: The Bounty of Vermont’s Legal Weed Industry Is Coming — Slowly — to a Store Near You
It's finally here. Vermonters have waited years — hell, decades — for the state's regulated, adult-use cannabis market, which is scheduled to "open" on Saturday, October 1. By the time you read this, sales may have already begun. But the opening will not be as grand as once...
Four injured in single-vehicle crash in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — Four teens are recovering after being injured in a single-car crash in Tupper Lake. New York State Police said the crash happened on Lake Simond Road on Thursday. The driver and two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A rear passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was...
CVPH now offering clinical training program that lets students earn while they learn
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've ever thought about a career in health care, a new program at CVPH might be of interest to you. The Plattsburgh hospital is now offering a clinical assistant training program that offers qualified applicants the chance to gain clinical experience and get paid as hospitals and other industries continue to face labor shortages.
Man requires surgery to face after violent robbery in downtown Burlington
A man required surgery for injuries sustained from an assault on Cherry St.
Motorcyclist thrown under guardrail after Benson crash
A Burlington, Vermont man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being thrown off his motorcycle on VT Route 22A in Benson.
