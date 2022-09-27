ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saranac Lake, NY

Vergennes educator named 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - An educator in Vergennes was picked as the next Vermont Teacher of the Year. Robyn Newton has taught physical education at Vergennes Union Elementary School for 27 years. “I value all of you who helped me be better and I hope I help you be better...
VERGENNES, VT
WATCH: Adirondack Moose Goes For A Swim Across Indian Lake

Most Upstate New Yorkers probably would not take a chilly fall swim across an Adirondack lake. But for a moose? No problem!. If just saw a moose walking down the street, I would be in awe. While we know they are out there, it is still a striking experience when you cross paths with one of these enormous animals. From the enormous antlers to their towering stature, any moose sighting is s sight to behold.
INDIAN LAKE, NY
Matthew L.M. Walfield

Matthew L.M. Walfield, 38, of Malone, died Monday, September 26, 2022 at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Born on September 8, 1984 in Malone, NY he was the son of Lloyd Walfield and Catherine (Mitchell) Walfield. Matthew enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing golf. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He...
MALONE, NY
Saranac Lake, NY
Saranac Lake mayoral censure resolution withdrawn

A resolution to censure Saranac Lake’s mayor was removed from consideration before village leaders met Monday evening. The Saranac Lake Board of Trustees’ agenda had included a resolution to censure first-term Mayor Jimmy Williams, saying he “made demeaning and insulting statements” toward sponsor Rich Shapiro. But...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Lake Placid Main Street construction to end soon

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The construction project on Main Street in Lake Placid that has been going on since the beginning of 2021 is now in its last stages. “There’s never a good time to tear up your Main Street, but if there ever was, it’s now with funding from the state and getting ahead of the games,” said Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Art Supplies Thrift Shop Opens In The Adirondacks

BluSeed Studios Community Arts Center, located at 24 Cedar Street in Saranac Lake, is a nonprofit artist workspace dedicated to the creation, promotion and presentation of the arts and is celebrating their 20th year anniversary. In addition to special exhibits, workshops, and artist events Marissa Hernandez, executive director, and Martha...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Edward (Eddie) J. Fraser

With heavy hearts Jack and Kathy Fraser announce the passing of their beloved son, Edward (Eddie) J. Fraser, 54. He was born in Malone on June 26th, 1968. Eddie survived a traumatic birth, leaving him with severe medical issues. Through the dedication and love of his mother, Eddie was able...
MALONE, NY
Vermont gasoline prices edge below US average

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont continue to fall and now are below the national average. Prices today in Vermont stand at an average of $3.66 per gallon, down 9 cents in the last week, down 43 cents in the last month and are 56 cents above last year's average price. Nationally, the average is $3.71/g, which is down 6 cents from last week, down 11 cents from last month and 47 cents higher than last year. Until this week, local prices were higher than the national average by upwards of 40 cents. Vermont and US prices were running about the same before the summer.
VERMONT STATE
New owner takes over Shelburne Country Store

The Shelburne Country Store has a new owner. Previous owners Steve and Deb Mayfield sold the store in June to South Burlington resident Carmone Austin after 15 years running the shop. The store has been open and operating since 1850, and the recent sale is one of many in times the store has shifted ownership.
SHELBURNE, VT
Four injured in single-vehicle crash in Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — Four teens are recovering after being injured in a single-car crash in Tupper Lake. New York State Police said the crash happened on Lake Simond Road on Thursday. The driver and two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A rear passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was...
TUPPER LAKE, NY

