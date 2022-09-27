ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
Tracey Folly

Bank manager forces employees to volunteer at community road race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. The bank where I worked was the sponsor of an annual community road race, and our manager was extremely enthusiastic about it. Ever since he found out about the race, he started pressuring all the bank branch employees to volunteer their time to help.
Cape Gazette

Cape receives nearly $150,000 for teacher education

Cape Henlopen School District elementary teachers just got a boost in their math content professional development with the award of a nearly $150,000 state grant. In September, the Delaware Department of Education announced $3.8 million was awarded to school districts as part of the state’s Reimagining Professional Learning Grants program. Nine districts received 15 grants to support professional learning that will impact 99 schools and more than 60,000 students statewide.
EDUCATION
MassLive.com

New bikes, bicycle education program coming to Westfield middle schools

WESTFIELD — At a recent School Committee meeting, Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, Curriculum Director Susan Dargie and Grants Manager Joanne Lemelin announced that the Westfield Middle School physical education department has been awarded a grant of thirty Specialized bicycles from Outride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling.
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jrotc#Rotc#Honors Unit#Army#Ret#South High School#Hud#Junior Army Instructor#Camp Manatoc
americanmilitarynews.com

Hawkeye Air Force cadet first in US to wear Sikh garb while in uniform

In the Sikh faith — centered on concepts of oneness, love and service — wearing a turban symbolizes a person’s commitment to those values, including helping others. Among U.S. Air Force values is “service before self” and a “promise to protect,” putting it in line with the religion that’s shaped University of Iowa junior Gursharan Virk’s character, culture and career ambitions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Holland Sentinel

Parents concerned over ‘segregated’ roller rink event that included some schools, not others

GRANDVILLE — A roller rink in Grandville is facing backlash after it hosted a homecoming dance that some parents are describing as racist. “We’ll be hosting a multi-school dance party complete with DJ and sound system, laser light show and photo opportunities, help us spread the word!” the event from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink read on social media, according to screenshots sent to WOOD TV-8.
GRANDVILLE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Elementary students compete in City Championship meet

Nearly 90 participants from Otsego’s three elementary schools gathered at the Otsego High School cross country course for the first ever City Championship meet on Friday, Sept. 23. And it was Washington Street Elementary that took home top honors in both the boys and girls race. WSE finished with...
OTSEGO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy