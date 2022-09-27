Read full article on original website
Related
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Dave Stefanich announced as new principal of Harbor Lights Middle School
West Ottawa Public Schools has announced that Dave Stefanich will be the new principal of Harbor Lights Middle School. Stefanich will begin working in his new position on October 17.
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
KVOE
USD 253 Board of Education offers first public statement on alleged battery at EHS Wednesday
The USD 253 Board of Education delivered its first public statement on the alleged battery incident involving members of the Emporia High School football team Wednesday evening. The prepared statement was delivered by Board President Leslie Seeley during the board’s regular meeting. Following the statement, the board moved into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bank manager forces employees to volunteer at community road race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. The bank where I worked was the sponsor of an annual community road race, and our manager was extremely enthusiastic about it. Ever since he found out about the race, he started pressuring all the bank branch employees to volunteer their time to help.
Cape Gazette
Cape receives nearly $150,000 for teacher education
Cape Henlopen School District elementary teachers just got a boost in their math content professional development with the award of a nearly $150,000 state grant. In September, the Delaware Department of Education announced $3.8 million was awarded to school districts as part of the state’s Reimagining Professional Learning Grants program. Nine districts received 15 grants to support professional learning that will impact 99 schools and more than 60,000 students statewide.
WFMJ.com
Champion School District elementary principal suspended for 'insensitive and improper comment'
A Champion School District Elementary principal was off the job for three days for making what the school is calling "an insensitive and improper comment" to a teacher in the district earlier this month. On Aug. 26, the school board approved three days of unpaid leave for Central Elementary principal...
New bikes, bicycle education program coming to Westfield middle schools
WESTFIELD — At a recent School Committee meeting, Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, Curriculum Director Susan Dargie and Grants Manager Joanne Lemelin announced that the Westfield Middle School physical education department has been awarded a grant of thirty Specialized bicycles from Outride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local roller rink accused of excluding students from homecoming event
As a local mom looked into its legitimacy, she noted the districts on the list were ones much further away and with less diverse populations than the schools just a few miles away from Tarry Hall.
americanmilitarynews.com
Hawkeye Air Force cadet first in US to wear Sikh garb while in uniform
In the Sikh faith — centered on concepts of oneness, love and service — wearing a turban symbolizes a person’s commitment to those values, including helping others. Among U.S. Air Force values is “service before self” and a “promise to protect,” putting it in line with the religion that’s shaped University of Iowa junior Gursharan Virk’s character, culture and career ambitions.
Carthage students fundraising with shirts that honor late coach
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Students and staff members at Carthage High School plan to pay homage to Dr. Sam Rogers this Friday. Students came up with the idea to have a “Blue Out” at the football game tomorrow. They made shirts in honor of their late principal Dr. Sam Rogers, who passed away over the weekend […]
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River High School visits Paris Island
In September 2022, Cadets from the Crystal River Junior ROTC went to Parris Island, South Carolina for a three-day basic training program. They shared those experiences with the Chronicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents concerned over ‘segregated’ roller rink event that included some schools, not others
GRANDVILLE — A roller rink in Grandville is facing backlash after it hosted a homecoming dance that some parents are describing as racist. “We’ll be hosting a multi-school dance party complete with DJ and sound system, laser light show and photo opportunities, help us spread the word!” the event from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink read on social media, according to screenshots sent to WOOD TV-8.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Elementary students compete in City Championship meet
Nearly 90 participants from Otsego’s three elementary schools gathered at the Otsego High School cross country course for the first ever City Championship meet on Friday, Sept. 23. And it was Washington Street Elementary that took home top honors in both the boys and girls race. WSE finished with...
Lakota superintendent claims to be victim of 'character assassination,' board hires investigator
Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller spoke for the first time publicly Wednesday regarding allegations against him that he says are false and "lack merit and proof." Meanwhile the school board approved a contract with New York City-based law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. to further investigate the district leader. Lakota...
Comments / 0