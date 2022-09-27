Read full article on original website
New program eases access to social services
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen social service groups across Franklin County are combining their resources toward a new online initiative called Community Information Exchange. The program is led by the Rise Together Innovation Center and Smart Columbus to provide people living in poverty with access to several of these non-profit organizations all at once. “It […]
DoorDash, Biden focusing efforts to fight hunger in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Taking action against hunger was the mission of the Biden administration’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. More than 50 years ago, the goal of addressing hunger was addressed at a summit hosted by the Nixon administration, which led to Americans gaining food stamps and WIC. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden […]
wosu.org
Haunted history of Ohio State University
Haunted classrooms? Unexplainable noises? The specter of students who enrolled but never left campus?. With Halloween approaching, we’ll discuss the spooky, paranormal and mysterious stories that are a part of the Ohio State University campus with Tom Betti and Doreen Uhas Sauer from the Columbus Landmarks Foundation. Make a...
wosu.org
Affordable housing on its way near Easton Town Center
Around this time next year, there will be 50 new homes with affordable rents near Easton Town Center. Construction began this month on the Easton Place Homes affordable housing project in Easton Loop that promises to provide opportunities for people to live and work in the same community. Columbus-developer Homeport...
spectrumnews1.com
Somali American candidates hope to make history in November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Somali community in Columbus has nearly 60,000 residents, the second largest in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Somali-born candidates Ismail Mohamed, who is running for Ohio House District 3 this November, and Munira Abdullahi, who is running for Ohio House District 9, could make history. If they are successful this November, they would be the first Somali Americans to serve in the Ohio legislature.
cwcolumbus.com
Jewish hotel clerk files state complaint after she was fired from Hilliard area business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A hotel desk clerk said her faith means everything to her. Rashieda Angus is speaking out after she said she was fired for wearing Jewish head coverings and asking to be off for Jewish holidays and Saturday Sabbath. Angus said she made her Jewish faith...
Delaware Gazette
Massive motorsports facility proposed
Resolute Motorsports Club (RMC) is exploring the development of a membership-based recreational, research and development, and educational training facility in central Ohio, and during Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council, representatives of the club presented a preliminary proposal for the facility to be constructed in Delaware. RMC is a...
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Friends Launch Franklinton Market to Fill a Void in the Community
The new store at the River & Rich development will sell the typical convenience and grocery items, as well as fresh sandwiches, take-and-go meals and art supplies. Rasheedah Crawley describes it as a temper tantrum. Crawley was in her studio at Franklinton’s Vanderelli Room this April when she messed up two batches of her vegan skincare line, Luxe Skincare. The setback was major, and emotions were high. Crawley knew she needed to walk it off, to go get an oatmeal cream pie or a Diet Coke. Anything to calm her down. But her East Franklinton studio wasn’t in close proximity to such conveniences.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Parent | The Go-To Guide: 25 Ideas for Fall Family Fun
There are few things like fall in Central Ohio. Families don’t have to travel far to get a taste—figuratively and literally—of the region’s rural history and the charm that goes with it. Many local farms open their doors to the public for fall festivals, and several local attractions offer special programming. Prefer to focus on the spooky side of the season? There are places for that, too.
Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeastern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer had been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said: “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer to share with our membership. Our […]
Gun found in student’s backpack at west Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were called to an elementary school on the west side of Columbus Thursday morning after reports of a gun on school grounds. Columbus police say officers went to Westgate Alternative Elementary school and found a gun in a student’s backpack just before 10:00 a.m. There is no information on if […]
County Breaks Ground On $40 Million Project
The Delaware County Regional Sewer District broke ground today on one of the first public-sector projects in the state to use an innovative design and construction process. To date, this process has enabled the county to expand the project by more than 20% at nearly the original cost. Due to the project’s significance, it also was awarded a $5 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development’s Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
Jezebel
At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio
Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
cwcolumbus.com
Campouts, drugs, trespassing and violence suspend walk-ins at Impact Community Action
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A series of viewers who claim they were turned away from Impact Community Action called ABC6 On Your Side to say they were denied benefits. The Problem Solvers team contacted Impact about the allegations. Leaders of the agency called it a necessary move due to recent violence and criminal activity.
Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”
This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
'I’m afraid about what might happen if it doesn’t pass': Pickerington teachers worried about bond failing
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Every action has its equal opposite reaction. The same is said for decisions. And, in the Pickerington Local School District decisions made have stacked up reactions that teachers say are hurting students’ education. “Overall, classroom size is way too big,” Heather Peirano said. “We definitely...
614now.com
One of the largest pumpkin festivals in the entire world returns to Central Ohio next month
Do you feel that? It’s not just the tinge of cold in the air that comes with the changing of the seasons, it’s excitement, because the Circleville Pumpkin Show is right around the corner. The annual event, which has taken place since 1903, will be held this year...
Shooting prompts Columbus police oversight member to quit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s Civilian Police Review Board has received its first resignation. Aaron Thomas, who was added to the board in April 2021, resigned on Aug. 31, one day after a Columbus police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant. Lewis, a Black man, was shot while […]
cwcolumbus.com
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
