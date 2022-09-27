ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

New program eases access to social services

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen social service groups across Franklin County are combining their resources toward a new online initiative called Community Information Exchange. The program is led by the Rise Together Innovation Center and Smart Columbus to provide people living in poverty with access to several of these non-profit organizations all at once. “It […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

DoorDash, Biden focusing efforts to fight hunger in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Taking action against hunger was the mission of the Biden administration’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. More than 50 years ago, the goal of addressing hunger was addressed at a summit hosted by the Nixon administration, which led to Americans gaining food stamps and WIC. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Haunted history of Ohio State University

Haunted classrooms? Unexplainable noises? The specter of students who enrolled but never left campus?. With Halloween approaching, we’ll discuss the spooky, paranormal and mysterious stories that are a part of the Ohio State University campus with Tom Betti and Doreen Uhas Sauer from the Columbus Landmarks Foundation. Make a...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Affordable housing on its way near Easton Town Center

Around this time next year, there will be 50 new homes with affordable rents near Easton Town Center. Construction began this month on the Easton Place Homes affordable housing project in Easton Loop that promises to provide opportunities for people to live and work in the same community. Columbus-developer Homeport...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Columbus, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
spectrumnews1.com

Somali American candidates hope to make history in November election

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Somali community in Columbus has nearly 60,000 residents, the second largest in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Somali-born candidates Ismail Mohamed, who is running for Ohio House District 3 this November, and Munira Abdullahi, who is running for Ohio House District 9, could make history. If they are successful this November, they would be the first Somali Americans to serve in the Ohio legislature.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Massive motorsports facility proposed

Resolute Motorsports Club (RMC) is exploring the development of a membership-based recreational, research and development, and educational training facility in central Ohio, and during Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council, representatives of the club presented a preliminary proposal for the facility to be constructed in Delaware. RMC is a...
DELAWARE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Friends Launch Franklinton Market to Fill a Void in the Community

The new store at the River & Rich development will sell the typical convenience and grocery items, as well as fresh sandwiches, take-and-go meals and art supplies. Rasheedah Crawley describes it as a temper tantrum. Crawley was in her studio at Franklinton’s Vanderelli Room this April when she messed up two batches of her vegan skincare line, Luxe Skincare. The setback was major, and emotions were high. Crawley knew she needed to walk it off, to go get an oatmeal cream pie or a Diet Coke. Anything to calm her down. But her East Franklinton studio wasn’t in close proximity to such conveniences.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorothy Height
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Parent | The Go-To Guide: 25 Ideas for Fall Family Fun

There are few things like fall in Central Ohio. Families don’t have to travel far to get a taste—figuratively and literally—of the region’s rural history and the charm that goes with it. Many local farms open their doors to the public for fall festivals, and several local attractions offer special programming. Prefer to focus on the spooky side of the season? There are places for that, too.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeastern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer had been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said: “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer to share with our membership. Our […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

County Breaks Ground On $40 Million Project

The Delaware County Regional Sewer District broke ground today on one of the first public-sector projects in the state to use an innovative design and construction process. To date, this process has enabled the county to expand the project by more than 20% at nearly the original cost. Due to the project’s significance, it also was awarded a $5 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development’s Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#The National Council Of#Ohio State Coalition#African American#National Co Chair
Jezebel

At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio

Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
OHIO STATE
103.3 WKFR

Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”

This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Shooting prompts Columbus police oversight member to quit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s Civilian Police Review Board has received its first resignation. Aaron Thomas, who was added to the board in April 2021, resigned on Aug. 31, one day after a Columbus police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant. Lewis, a Black man, was shot while […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy