Sisters, prepare thyselves. ’Tis almost All Hallows’ Eve. But who at Memphis magazine lit the black-flame candle? Tsk, tsk. It seems we, the Sanderson Sisters, have been awakened once more. (And not just for the Disney+ Hocus Pocus sequel.) Indeed, it seems that Memphis is awakened, too, with the Halloween spirit. All Hallows’ Eve has become a month of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok! Just look at these pumpkins carved with faces, lit within by non-black-flame candles. Thousands of them. Not one of them is carved with Master’s face. Oh, book! Can thou explain?

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO