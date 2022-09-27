ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Innovations in Medical Education: From Financial Aid to Pedagogy

Since the Yale School of Medicine’s storied beginning in 1810, its philosophy of medical education has made it one of the world’s leading training grounds for outstanding physicians. Over the years, YSM has adapted its philosophy of education to meet the changing needs of its students and the evolving tenets of evidence-based medicine. Now, more than 200 years later, YSM finds itself at one of the most exciting yet challenging times in its history.
Debt-free Medical Education: YSM’s Vision for the Future

At more than half of all US medical schools, the full cost of a four-year medical education, including living and other non-tuition expenses, hovers around $300,000, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). A typical MD graduating with debt owes about $200,000 in education loans (excluding debt from undergraduate education).
Yale expands IP license income-sharing practices

Yale University today announced changes to its patent royalty sharing practices to further encourage the translation of faculty research into products and services that benefit society. Effective Oct. 1, the university will distribute 100% of net income generated from new technologies to the Yale researchers and academic units responsible for...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage at Yale SOM

This month, Yale joins the U.S. celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. This celebration, which runs from September 15 to October 15, recognizes the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans who have inspired others to achieve success. This month also honors the Independence Days of several Latin American countries. The national theme for this year’s celebration is focused on unity: “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.” Yale SOM is proud to celebrate and elevate Hispanic and Latino voices, this month and throughout the year, within our community and beyond.
Office Hours with… Rohit Sangal

After completing a fellowship at Yale School of Medicine, Rohit Sangal decided to stick around. Now, as a faculty member in the Department of Emergency Medicine, he applies his training — including an M.B.A. — to helping emergency departments (EDs) run more efficiently and improving experiences for both patients and staff.
