Since the Yale School of Medicine’s storied beginning in 1810, its philosophy of medical education has made it one of the world’s leading training grounds for outstanding physicians. Over the years, YSM has adapted its philosophy of education to meet the changing needs of its students and the evolving tenets of evidence-based medicine. Now, more than 200 years later, YSM finds itself at one of the most exciting yet challenging times in its history.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO