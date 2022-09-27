Read full article on original website
Ask a cycling coach : ‘Why doesn’t riding to exhaustion in every bike ride bring the greatest fitness gains?’
Riding hard is a lot of effort, and it’s not even the best spent effort. Here’s why you really shouldn’t just go full-blast all the time
Mongoose releases special edition Motomag III wheels
MADISON, Wis. (BRAIN) — For the first time in almost three decades, Mongoose is bringing back its Motomag BMX wheels. In 1974, automotive wheel designer Skip Hess produced the first cast magnesium BMX wheel, the Motomag. He then started producing alloy versions of the Motomag. With the success of the Motomag, Hess started a new bicycle brand he called Mongoose.
Kinekt offers 50-degree rise Comfort+ suspension stem
(BRAIN) — Cirrus Cycles is now offering a higher rise version of its Kinekt suspension stem, for riders seeking a taller handlebar position. The new Kinekt Comfort+ 50 Degree Rise Stem has about 1-inch additional rise compared to the original model. It offers 20mm of anti-vibration travel/. "We are...
Bosch unveils e-bike drive unit designed for racing
STUTTGART, Germany (BRAIN) — Bosch announced a new e-bike drive unit for racing Wednesday with up to 400% direct support of the rider's power and weighing 6.1 pounds. The Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition was developed in cooperation with e-MTB pros. With the new Race mode, riders reach maximum support faster and can use it to the cut off at 20 mph.
Pinkbike.com
Hope Say Their Super Short 155 mm Cranks Are 'The Sweet Spot'
Last year we covered the surprisingly strong scientific evidence that, despite popular opinion, shorter crank arms don't compromise a rider's power output or pedalling efficiency, and in fact, may offer certain biomechanical advantages when compared to typical 170 or 175 mm cranks. After making shorter cranks for e-bikes, Hope Technology...
Virtual cycling platform MyWhoosh becomes Global Partner for 2022 World Triathlon Championship Finals Abu Dhabi
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. MyWhoosh launches the Official Virtual Training Plan for the Abu Dhabi event. 27th September,...
Exercise bike vs treadmill: Which is the best cardio machine?
It’s the fitness battle of exercise bike vs treadmill – which offers the most effective workout?
USA Cycling Announces Four New Members on Board of Directors
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. Hendon, Blankenship, Strong, and Cole have joined the USA Cycling Board of Directors. COLORADO...
