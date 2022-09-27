STUTTGART, Germany (BRAIN) — Bosch announced a new e-bike drive unit for racing Wednesday with up to 400% direct support of the rider's power and weighing 6.1 pounds. The Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition was developed in cooperation with e-MTB pros. With the new Race mode, riders reach maximum support faster and can use it to the cut off at 20 mph.

