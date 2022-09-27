ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Mongoose releases special edition Motomag III wheels

MADISON, Wis. (BRAIN) — For the first time in almost three decades, Mongoose is bringing back its Motomag BMX wheels. In 1974, automotive wheel designer Skip Hess produced the first cast magnesium BMX wheel, the Motomag. He then started producing alloy versions of the Motomag. With the success of the Motomag, Hess started a new bicycle brand he called Mongoose.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Kinekt offers 50-degree rise Comfort+ suspension stem

(BRAIN) — Cirrus Cycles is now offering a higher rise version of its Kinekt suspension stem, for riders seeking a taller handlebar position. The new Kinekt Comfort+ 50 Degree Rise Stem has about 1-inch additional rise compared to the original model. It offers 20mm of anti-vibration travel/. "We are...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

Bosch unveils e-bike drive unit designed for racing

STUTTGART, Germany (BRAIN) — Bosch announced a new e-bike drive unit for racing Wednesday with up to 400% direct support of the rider's power and weighing 6.1 pounds. The Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition was developed in cooperation with e-MTB pros. With the new Race mode, riders reach maximum support faster and can use it to the cut off at 20 mph.
Pinkbike.com

Hope Say Their Super Short 155 mm Cranks Are 'The Sweet Spot'

Last year we covered the surprisingly strong scientific evidence that, despite popular opinion, shorter crank arms don't compromise a rider's power output or pedalling efficiency, and in fact, may offer certain biomechanical advantages when compared to typical 170 or 175 mm cranks. After making shorter cranks for e-bikes, Hope Technology...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News

USA Cycling Announces Four New Members on Board of Directors

BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. Hendon, Blankenship, Strong, and Cole have joined the USA Cycling Board of Directors. COLORADO...
