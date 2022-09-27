Read full article on original website
Yard Waste Collection in Seekonk
The autumn curbside collection of yard waste for residents of Seekonk will occur from October 17 until December 2, 2022. The collection by the Dept. of Public Works will take place and correspond with the normal day of the week for your trash pickup.
ecori.org
CRMC Approves Plan to Restore Kickemuit Reservoir to Tidal Habitat via Dam Removal
PROVIDENCE – A dam removal project by the Bristol County Water Authority that would restore the Kickemuit Reservoir back to a tidal estuarine habitat received conditional approval from the Coastal Resources Management Council this week. Under the approved application, the water authority will remove the lower dam structure entirely...
reportertoday.com
City of East Providence and The Agency Paiva to host ribbon cutting
East Providence, RI – The City of East Providence together with the Agency Paiva will host an inauguration of Paiva Plaza and grand re-opening of The Agency Paiva. WHERE: Paiva Plaza, 501 Warren Ave., East Providence. WHAT: Inauguration of Paiva Plaza and grand re-opening of The Agency Paiva (Remarks...
Valley Breeze
Left turns soon to be prohibited off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike
SMITHFIELD – Removing the left turn option and adding signage off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike is the first among many planned steps to alleviate traffic congestion and accidents along the Route 44 corridor in Greenville, says Town Councilor Sean Kilduff. Kilduff said the Rhode Island Department of Transportation...
Valley Breeze
Car wash proposed where last Rhode Island Friendly’s used to be
NORTH PROVIDENCE –Three years after Rhode Island’s last Friendly’s Restaurant closed suddenly at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., near the intersection of Smithfield Road, a developer is seeking to convert the property into a car wash business. ScrubaDub Car Wash, with multiple locations in the region, is applying...
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Explores Green Energy
The Board of Selectmen has given authorization to the Green Energy Committee to proceed with their plans for the Pleasant Street and Tremont Street fire stations. Carolyn Panofsky, chairperson of the committee, said grant funding would be used. $200,000 is the maximum amount of funding which can be applied for.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk to Be Admitted to Bi-County Collaborative
Seekonk Public Schools will be admitted to the Bi-County Collaborative in 2023. “I am pleased to announce Seekonk will be admitted into the Bi-County Collaborative in July of next year in time for the 2023-2024 school year,” Superintendent Rich Drolet said Monday. “I have been trying to get Seekonk into Bi-Co for over three years now. We anticipate about $50,000 in annual savings because we will be charged a reduced rate for any Seekonk students who attend any out-of-district placement as part of the Bi-County Collaborative.”
Warwick police warn of ‘mailbox fishing’
Mailbox fishing, according to police, is when people reach into mailboxes and bins to retrieve envelopes containing checks.
hwy.co
This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day
Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
reportertoday.com
East Providence Historical Society News
Thanks to everyone who supported the art sales at Hunt’s and the Weaver Li-brary - we all profited from this man’s generosity through his art. The Pleasant Street bridge is still out but the Historical Society is definitely “IN” with a brand new exhibit about EP’s neighborhoods. Come discover the history of your area. And don’t forget that you can begin searching for your ancestors with the help of our expert research crew at the Ed Center - free to all who would like our help.
Gov hopeful Kalus signed doc designating RI house her ‘second home’
The Republican nominee has faced questions about the depths of her ties to Rhode Island as she seeks to unseat incumbent Democrat Dan McKee.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Pharmacy Grand Opening
Brain Menesis invites the whole community to attend the ceremoney marking the return of one of the greatest of American traditions to Fairhaven: The neighborhood drug store. Join us for our grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, 10/1, 72 Main St., Fairhaven. Prizes, coffee and donuts, will be available. Ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Police Introduce K-9 Comfort Dog
The Seekonk Police Department introduced their new K-9 comfort dog Mac, on September 23. “Kids, especially kids exposed to trauma, have a much higher likelihood to talk to a police officer with a comfort dog,” Police Chief Dean Isabella noted. “These dogs do so much good all over the place.”
reportertoday.com
Hike to Steere Hill to See the Blood Moon!
Glocester– On Sunday, October 9th at 6pm, the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council (WRWC) invites you to a full moon hike at the Steere Hill Conservation Area in Glocester. This hike is the last trip of the 2022 “Explore the Woonasquatucket- Source to Sea'' recreational series. From the headwaters of the Woonasquatucket in North Smithfield to downtown Providence, the series tours beautiful and historic sites throughout the Woonasquatucket River watershed, with paddle trips, hikes, and bike rides. Check out the full schedule at www.WRWC.ORG/EVENTS.
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
This Was Almost New England’s Most Expensive Cup of Coffee for National Coffee Day
On National Coffee Day, pretty much every spot that serves up a cup of joe has a special price on java for the day. Usually, they’re discounted prices in order to help celebrate the day and thank loyal customers for their patronage. One New England chain, however, had a...
Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River
Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Little Bay Marine: Just two Fairhaven guys from the neck
A couple of “Fairhaven guys” from Sconticut Neck are putting their knowledge of the marine industry to work. Tugboat Captain Evan Pereira and boat engineer Ryan Rose spent many an hour in the quiet of the night on the boat, discussing ways to make more money. “Let’s do...
Valley Breeze
Local dispensaries continue push for December openings
PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Local cannabis dispensaries are inching closer to opening their doors for medical and recreational marijuana sales by December. According to Matt Santacroce, head of cannabis control with the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulations, locations in Central Falls and Pawtucket are nearly ready to open for business, with adult recreational cannabis sales kicking off Dec. 1. The stores can start selling for medical patients as soon as they open.
