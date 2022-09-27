Read full article on original website
Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings
Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
Digital Trends
How to use the distance apart widget on iOS 16
So, you want to know how far apart your best friend or significant other is from you without tracking their location. Or, if you're a parent, maybe you want to know how far your child is from you when they go wandering around their favorite store at the mall or, heaven forbid, get separated by a large crowd at Disney World. A viral TikTok video showcased distance-apart widget that lets you do just this — but you won't find it pre-installed with iOS 16. Like any widget, you have to download a special app that allows you to enable it on your home screen or lock screen. In this case, Widgetable.
techunwrapped.com
Google improves its searches to make them more intuitive and visual
For several months now, Google He has been seeing how the level of use of his search engine was going down. Users, especially younger ones, were already turning to other services to find what they were looking for. From forums like Reddit to social networks like TikTok. In the company they were clear that to recover users they had to give their search engine a boost, and that is exactly what they have done. And they have taken advantage of their event Search On 2022 to announce all changes and improvements that have been added to the Google search engine.
Engadget
Here are the new features Amazon is adding to Alexa
While new gadgets tend to dominate Amazon's annual Devices and Services Event, the company still has a few upgrades planned for its ubiquitous digital assistant. So here are all the fresh features and skills Amazon is planning to add to Alexa. For people trying to shop for a new outfit,...
TechRadar
The Google Pixel 7 was announced early to prepare us for heartbreak
When we learned about the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro this past May at the Google I/O event, we were somewhat shocked. Not because the phones were so amazing, or because we weren’t expecting Google to eventually launch a Pixel 7 family. We were shocked because Google...
ZDNet
How to lock active incognito tabs on Android Chrome for more privacy
Incognito mode is a great way to use the Chrome browser on Android without leaving any breadcrumbs behind for sites and services to track you. I use it regularly, and it rarely fails me. However, one thing that has always bothered me about the incognito mode is that if I...
9to5Mac
Square launches Tap to Pay on iPhone support: Here’s how it works
The popular payment platform Square has officially launched support for Tap to Pay on iPhone to all of its merchants. This feature, which allows businesses to use an iPhone to accept contactless payments, was announced by Apple in February and is slowly starting to gain traction. Head below for the details on how it works.
itechpost.com
Google Lens Multisearch Feature Will Roll Out to More Users This Year
Earlier this year, Multisearch arrived in the U.S. as a beta. This Google Lens feature allows users to search images and text simultaneously. Now, according to The Verge, Google will be expanding Multisearch to more than 70 global languages in the coming months. The company made the announcement at its Search On event on Wednesday.
msn.com
ExpressVPN Launches First Wi-Fi 6 Router with Built-In VPN
One of the world's largest virtual private network providers, ExpressVPN, has launched its first router with a built-in VPN -- the first Wi-Fi 6 consumer router to arrive on the market already equipped with an onboard VPN. Launched Sept. 22, the British Virgin Islands company said the router, called Aircove, has undergone testing from security audit firm Cure53 and is designed to offer users easier home-wide privacy protection.
techunwrapped.com
This smart speaker with Alexa will also improve your home Wi-Fi
Having a good Internet connection is important and for this we can have different options. For example, we can install a Wi-Fi repeater, Mesh system or PLC devices. But in this article we are going to talk about a new device that allows home automation to be combined with the improvement of Wi-Fi networks. Let’s show the new Amazon EchoDot and how you can make wireless network coverage better.
Google starts taking its tablet-friendly Play Store redesign seriously
Google is preparing to unveil the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on October 6, but further down the line we've got a Pixel Tablet waiting for us. Long before that even gets here, Google's been trying to show tablets a little overdue love, like the work it's been doing to optimize over 20 of the company’s apps for tablets. Following the Material You dynamic theming change, we're now seeing the Play Store on Android tablets shaping up into what we were promised back at Google I/O 2022.
reviewed.com
How to pre-order all of the new Amazon smart home devices
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon unveiled plenty of new Alexa-enabled smart home devices at its fall hardware event on Wednesday, Sept. 28. In addition to new Alexa skills and features, and continued support for Matter, a smart home protocol aimed at unifying smart devices and ecosystems, Amazon announced a new generation of Echo Dot speakers and over-the-air audio improvements to existing smart speakers like the Echo Studio.
yankodesign.com
This cute robot is the perfect dock for your faithful smartphone companion
We shouldn’t really be holding our phones all the time unless we’re actually working on or with our phones. The chances for distraction are too high when you have your mobile device too near, but the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) syndrome is just too strong for some people. There are plenty of stands and docks that welcome your phone with open arms, but most of these feel too technical or even clinical to assuage our apprehensions. In contrast, this little desktop robot is more than just welcoming; it’s almost as if it’s embracing your smartphone to give its owner a bit of emotional support through features and expressions that seem to convey your smartphone’s feelings while separated from your hands.
Phone Arena
Google reiterates cool new features coming to Google Maps
Google is teasing new features that are coming to Google Maps including Immersive View. Using a combination of Artificial Intelligence, Street View, and aerial images, this feature is designed to take you into an area that you're planning to visit (using your phone's screen), add the current weather and traffic, and even allow you to virtually enter a store or a restaurant. With Immersive View, you can get used to the restaurant you have reservations for and even know what to expect in terms of the size of the crowd.
Apple Insider
How to set different backgrounds for each Focus Mode in iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — IniOS 16, Focus Modes can have contextual backgrounds, and allow people to set different organizational styles when activating different Modes. Here's how.
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly picked up a cashierless store startup to stock its Amazon Go play in India
TechCrunch has learned that Amazon quietly picked up the founders of a cashierless store startup out of the south of India, hired at least 100 more people to bolster the effort and is still hiring more to build out the team even further. The hires have included support and software...
Google Maps can now ‘vibe check’ a neighborhood before you visit
Google announced a number of new features and software updates at its Search On event this week. Few were as intriguing as the new “vibe check” feature for Google Maps. Google already provides plenty of detailed information about cities all around the planet, but with neighborhood vibe, you can get a more holistic view of an area.
daystech.org
Fast Company hacker sends 2 ‘obscene and racist’ notifications to Apple News users • TechCrunch
With nearly 100 new tales on the positioning because the final Daily Crunch, we’re having a tough time choosing the cream of the crop, however that’s what we dooooo. It’s been an Amazon and Google extravaganza over the previous 24 hours, along with all of the common information tales our crack crew of tech information sleuths have been ferreting out from the underbrush. There shall be no additional ado — let’s do that! — Christine and Haje.
daystech.org
Samsung One UI 5.0 is going to complement Apple’s iOS 16 feature
It appears that Samsung needs to introduce a profitable characteristic of Apples iOS 16 within the new One UI 5.0 interface. According to some experiences, the Korea-based large has already examined a brand new lock display screen characteristic within the beta model of the interface. One UI 5.0 customers can...
Alexa Becomes a Shopper’s Virtual Stylist With New Echo Smart Screen
In a move aimed at connecting voice-powered shopping, entertainment and information systems via a bigger touch screen, Amazon’s latest wall-mounted iteration of its Echo device not only marks a technological step forward for the company, but an incremental advance for the nascent voice commerce category too. Named after the...
