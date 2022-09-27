ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CBS Denver

Colorado's 2022 chile season is red hot after warm, dry summer

It's a red hot season for Colorado's chile farmers. Chile season runs from August through October, and if you like the hot peppers, this is the perfect year to get some! This summer's high heat has been good for the chile crops."We've got a lot of chile," says Cathy Morales, owner of the Morales Family Chile Store. Her family roasts and sells chiles around Denver, grown on their farms in Hatch and Pueblo. The Morales' don't take sides in the big chile rivalry between the two towns."We love em' all!" Says Morales.After a hot, dry summer, they're enjoying a boom in their chile crops."It grows way better in a hotter climate," says Morales.Not only are "substantially" more chiles being harvested, but those that are, taste spicier."We do have spicier chile. They're a lot above heat this year," says Morales. It's an unforeseen benefit of the abnormal heat that's posed challenges to other kinds of produce. And Morales says the chile crops only require a little more water.Now customers are flocking to the Morale Family Chile Store to feel the heat."It's still going, it's still booming," says Morales.RELATED: Den-Mex cuisine in Colorado 'absolutely amazing' says food expert Gustavo Arellano
lamarledger.com

Locals call it "Sawdust Mountain"; Colorado says it's a fire hazard

Outside Dolores, in southwest Colorado, sits a giant woodpile that locals refer to as Sawdust Mountain or Fire Mountain or other choice words that might offend sensitive ears. The pile of logs, wood chips and sawdust — known as a slash pile — left behind by a shuttered mill is larger than an average Denver city block, and neighbors say it’s a danger and an eyesore.
CBS Denver

Pepsi breaks ground on plant, expected to be largest in U.S.

Pepsi has outgrown its bottling plant in Denver's RiNo district. The company broke ground on a new facility this week that will triple its capacity.But they aren't moving far; just about 15 miles away.The new Colorado manufacturing facility will sit on 152 acres near East 72nd Avenue and Tower Road, just west of E-470.The new 1.2-million-square-foot-plant is set to be the largest Pepsi plant in the U.S. and is expected to double the size of its workforce. It's expected to be up and running next summer.
OutThere Colorado

Draft plan for new state park in Colorado foresees 80-plus miles of trail

A recently released draft master plan paints the picture of a state park under development in southern Colorado. Three years after Fishers Peak State Park was established, a document spanning 188 pages lays out a detailed proposal for the future of the 19,000-plus acres. That includes plans for hikers to finally reach the iconic, flattop mountain over Trinidad that has been held private for generations.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

'This will decimate the craft beverage industry,' local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries

A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
douglas.co.us

Major construction starts Oct. 3 on US 85 from Highlands Ranch Parkway to C-470

If you are one of the thousands of daily drivers on US 85 (South Santa Fe Drive) in Highlands Ranch, please give yourself extra time to navigate upcoming construction. On Monday, Oct. 3, Douglas County and the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin the highly anticipated work to widen and reconstruct 2.5 miles of US 85 from Highlands Ranch Parkway to just north of C-470.
CBS Denver

Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction

The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing. 
The Denver Gazette

Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide

According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
CBS Denver

How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather

The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
