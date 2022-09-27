Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
December natural gas bills will jump 54% as Xcel passes a stack of price hikes on to Colorado customers
Come this Christmas, Xcel Energy gas customers will get an unwelcome present from the utility — an approximately 54% increase in their monthly bills compared to Christmas past. The hike in the average December bill to $177 from $115 in 2021 is being driven by a string of rate...
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next month
The opening of a new grocery store is always beneficial to the community. It not only provides residents with more options, it also creates competition and drives down prices. That's why we are excited to report that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new store location in Colorado next month.
Colorado's 2022 chile season is red hot after warm, dry summer
It's a red hot season for Colorado's chile farmers. Chile season runs from August through October, and if you like the hot peppers, this is the perfect year to get some! This summer's high heat has been good for the chile crops."We've got a lot of chile," says Cathy Morales, owner of the Morales Family Chile Store. Her family roasts and sells chiles around Denver, grown on their farms in Hatch and Pueblo. The Morales' don't take sides in the big chile rivalry between the two towns."We love em' all!" Says Morales.After a hot, dry summer, they're enjoying a boom in their chile crops."It grows way better in a hotter climate," says Morales.Not only are "substantially" more chiles being harvested, but those that are, taste spicier."We do have spicier chile. They're a lot above heat this year," says Morales. It's an unforeseen benefit of the abnormal heat that's posed challenges to other kinds of produce. And Morales says the chile crops only require a little more water.Now customers are flocking to the Morale Family Chile Store to feel the heat."It's still going, it's still booming," says Morales.RELATED: Den-Mex cuisine in Colorado 'absolutely amazing' says food expert Gustavo Arellano
Peak fall color: Everything you need to know for this weekend
This weekend will be the peak of fall color in Colorado. If you are planning to get out and about and do some leaf-peeping, we have you covered.
lamarledger.com
Locals call it “Sawdust Mountain”; Colorado says it’s a fire hazard
Outside Dolores, in southwest Colorado, sits a giant woodpile that locals refer to as Sawdust Mountain or Fire Mountain or other choice words that might offend sensitive ears. The pile of logs, wood chips and sawdust — known as a slash pile — left behind by a shuttered mill is larger than an average Denver city block, and neighbors say it’s a danger and an eyesore.
Pepsi breaks ground on plant, expected to be largest in U.S.
Pepsi has outgrown its bottling plant in Denver's RiNo district. The company broke ground on a new facility this week that will triple its capacity.But they aren't moving far; just about 15 miles away.The new Colorado manufacturing facility will sit on 152 acres near East 72nd Avenue and Tower Road, just west of E-470.The new 1.2-million-square-foot-plant is set to be the largest Pepsi plant in the U.S. and is expected to double the size of its workforce. It's expected to be up and running next summer.
This Colorado city has most expensive cappuccino in US
Thursday is National Coffee Day. To celebrate, WalletHub released new data showing the cities across the country that are the best and worst for coffee.
Some of the busiest places to leaf-peep in Colorado
If you are making plans to go see the fall leaves this weekend, you likely won't be alone on your leaf-peeping journey.
Report reveals income needed to afford one-bedroom rental in Colorado
A recent United Way report takes a look at how much residents of each state need to make in order to afford a local one-bedroom rental. According to the report, the annual household income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental in Colorado is $46,148. This compares to a median household income for renters in Colorado of $49,179.
Draft plan for new state park in Colorado foresees 80-plus miles of trail
A recently released draft master plan paints the picture of a state park under development in southern Colorado. Three years after Fishers Peak State Park was established, a document spanning 188 pages lays out a detailed proposal for the future of the 19,000-plus acres. That includes plans for hikers to finally reach the iconic, flattop mountain over Trinidad that has been held private for generations.
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
douglas.co.us
Major construction starts Oct. 3 on US 85 from Highlands Ranch Parkway to C-470
If you are one of the thousands of daily drivers on US 85 (South Santa Fe Drive) in Highlands Ranch, please give yourself extra time to navigate upcoming construction. On Monday, Oct. 3, Douglas County and the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin the highly anticipated work to widen and reconstruct 2.5 miles of US 85 from Highlands Ranch Parkway to just north of C-470.
Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction
The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing.
cpr.org
This Aurora resident was towed illegally and charged $500. With the help of a new Colorado law, she got her money back
From the beginning, Felicia Bryant suspected there was something weird about the way her car was towed in August. She was in the middle of moving into a new apartment complex in Aurora. After a long day of unpacking, she parked her white Kia Rio on the street outside her front door, making sure to hang a parking permit on her rearview mirror.
Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide
According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Colorado search and rescue team saves hiker without entering field
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old hiker was 'rescued' in the Aspen area following a mission that didn't require actually sending any crew members into the field. On September 26, a 24-year-old female hiker got lost on the backside of Castle Peak as she was attempting to...
How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather
The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
