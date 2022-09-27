Read full article on original website
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Warner Music partners with OpenSea, Druckenmiller sees ‘big role’ for cryptocurrency as central bank trust evaporates
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
MicroStrategy seeks to hire Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer
Michael Saylor-led MicroStrategy is looking to expand its Bitcoin Lightning Dev team by hiring a new software engineer. MicroStrategy’s R&D team has been working to develop a suite of Lightning solutions, including Lightning wallet, enterprise servers, and enterprise authentication. According to the job posting, the software engineer will work...
Wintermute hack replicated on simple laptop in under 48 hours by exploiting Profanity flaw
Amber Group, a blockchain technology provider, replicated the Wintermute hack in less than 48 hours using a basic laptop. A report by the Amber Group stated,. “We used a Macbook M1 with 16GB RAM to precompute a dataset in less than 10 hours… We finished the implementation and were able to crack the private key of 0x0000000fe6a514a32abdcdfcc076c85243de899b in less than 48 hours.”
Lark Davis denies ZachXBT’s accusations of profiteering from his followers by shilling low-cap tokens
Crypto influencer Lark Davis has denied accusations of “pumping and dumping” low-cap crypto projects on his followers in a series of 19 Twitter posts published on Sept. 30. The Tweets came shortly after on-chain sleuth ZachXBT alleged Davis profited over $1.2 million through crypto shilling, backed by eight...
XT.COM lists Q2 in its main metaverse zone
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00...
Ethereum losing ground as Solana now accounts for a quarter of total NFT volume
Cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital posted a chart showing Solana NFT volume surging, accompanied by the text:. “Solana’s share of total NFT trading volume has increased from 7% to 24% over the past 6 weeks.”. Solana is establishing itself as a viable alternative to ETH for NFTs. The chart...
Future rate hikes may be good for the crypto markets as major currencies are devalued against the dollar
Investor and founder Vinny Lingham wrote a series of tweets on Sept. 29 outlining a potential short-term future whereby Bitcoin will act as a store of value for those suffering a devaluation of their local currency. The British Pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar recently following the...
ZachXBT alleges crypto influencer Lark Davis made over $1M dumping crypto projects
Self-proclaimed on-chain sleuth ZachXBT alleged that popular crypto influencer Lark Davis made over $1 million while promoting low-cap crypto projects and dumping them on his followers in a Sept. 29 Twitter thread. ZachXBT cited eight instances where Lark promoted low-cap projects before dumping them on unsuspecting members of his community.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Judge rules in favor of Ripple against SEC; Bitcoin decouples from legacy markets
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 30 includes a court ruling in favor of Ripple against the SEC for the Hinman document, Bitcoin decoupling from the S&P 500 amid macro turmoil, and Crypto influencer Lark Davis denying ZachXBT’s accusations. CryptoSlate Top Stories. The SEC’s motion to avoid...
Theta upgrade goes live to support wTHETA as TNT20 token
Theta Labs (THETA) successfully deployed the Theta v3.4.0 upgrade at block height 17285755, which supports wrapped THETA (wTHETA) as a TNT20 token. This upgrade was key for the launch of the Theta Metachain, which is expected to happen in December 2022. The new version allows the wTHETA to be transferred to Metamask wallets and other smart contracts. It also makes it possible to stake THETA and Theta Fuel (TFUEL) to Guardian nodes and Elite Edge Nodes through smart contracts.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 29: Crypto markets trade flat with upside bias as equities near year-to-date lows
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows totaling $7.75 billion. As of press time, it stood at $943.41 billion, up 0.87% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap gained 0.5% over the reporting period to $372.89 billion from $370.87 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was up 0.8% to $163.27 billion from $161.99 billion.
