Stanley’s Fan-favorite Adventure Tumbler Is Available in a Brand New Version, and We’ve Got All the Restock Details!

Maybe it's the cooler weather, maybe it's that the socials are loving everything '90s, but the old school, clog-style Birkenstock Bostons are back in high demand. Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Kristen Stewart, and even Kanye have been seen pairing these classic slip-ons with jeans, joggers, slacks, and blazers. But ringing up at around $150, these German-made slippers will cost ya. That's why we searched high and low for the best Boston dupes on the interwebs. We found many cool-in-their-own-right alternatives that you and your budget will love.

