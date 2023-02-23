Stanley Tumblers Are Back in Stock at Target Today, and Include Fun New Tie-Dye Colors!

Grab one while they're still in stock.

Staying hydrated is so important for our health, and as we're about to enter cold and flu season, it's even more important to keep our fluids up. This requires having water handy when we're traveling or out and about. Fans of Stanley found this easy to do with their popular 40-ounce Adventure Tumbler, dubbed "the Quencher ." So much so, in fact, that the tumbler often sells out within hours (or even minutes!) of restocks. There are even fan blogs that give out secret access codes because they are so popular. Needless to say, the tumbler is hard to come by and typically has a long waitlist.

In the meantime, Stanley has been working hard on an upgraded version that has so many new details that it is now being sold under a brand new name. This new version is now The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler. It has already been selling out fast, having stock issues of its own. We'll explain why the original version was loved so much and how the new details only enhance what was already there.

Related: Are You Hydrated?

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

What made the original 40-ounce Adventure Tumbler so popular?

There are lots of reasons why the Adventure Tumbler was so popular. This list highlights the most loved features.

Durability - It's made from stainless steel.

- It's made from stainless steel. Vacuum-insulated cup - The tumbler has the ability to keep drinks cold for up to 11 hours, hot for up to seven hours and it will even hold ice for up to two days.

- The tumbler has the ability to keep drinks cold for up to 11 hours, hot for up to seven hours and it will even hold ice for up to two days. The large size - The size is perfect for hydrating all day without constant refills.

- The size is perfect for hydrating all day without constant refills. The handle - Most large tumblers are heavy and hard to carry. The handle makes carrying it around so much easier.

- Most large tumblers are heavy and hard to carry. The handle makes carrying it around so much easier. Left or right-handed friendly - The lid can be screwed on either from the left or the right, making it easy for whichever hand you use.

Other features that are appreciated? It has a straw and is dishwasher-safe!

Related: How Much Water Do You Need To Drink To Lose Weight?

How this version of the Adventure Tumbler is different

You would think that with all of the positive features of Stanley's original tumbler, there couldn't possibly be any areas of improvement. However, the new version has some enhancements that previous fans will be sure to love even more.

Here is a rundown of what is new:

A smaller base - The new version now fits standard cup holders with its smaller size. This is huge for shoppers as so many of the large travel tumblers do not fit into a car's cup holder.

- The new version now fits standard cup holders with its smaller size. This is huge for shoppers as so many of the large travel tumblers do not fit into a car's cup holder. Advanced flowstate lid with three positions - This new lid is spill-resistant now that it is made with a silicone seal around the straw opening and has a full cover closure as well. The new lid was actually one improvement that did need to be done because of leak issues with the original.

- This new lid is spill-resistant now that it is made with a silicone seal around the straw opening and has a full cover closure as well. The new lid was actually one improvement that did need to be done because of leak issues with the original. Newly-designed handle - Having a handle in and of itself is enough but now the handle comes with a comfortable grip which only makes it easier to carry around.

- Having a handle in and of itself is enough but now the handle comes with a comfortable grip which only makes it easier to carry around. Made with recycled stainless steel - For sustainability, as well as durability.

On top of the newly designed 40-ounce tumbler , Stanley has also redesigned the 30-ounce tumbler with a handle as well. And grab them fast, because a few colors are back in stock on Stanley.com now.

Where you can purchase Stanley's 40-ounce Adventure Tumbler

Amazon has nine different colors of the tumblers available, all priced at a premium and selling quickly. You will want to act fast as there is a limited supply.

The Adventure Tumbler is available in some colors at Walmart , but they are priced at a premium as well.

Resale Sites

We have seen a limited amount of tumblers for resale on Ebay and Poshmark .

Other Sellers

The following stores also sell Stanley's 40-Ounce Adventure and H2.) FlowState Tumblers, but stock tends to sell out quickly, so check often for availability.

When will Stanley's Tumbler be restocked?

Although the tumbler sells out so fast, the Stanley store usually restocks these once a month. Right now, Fog and Charcoal are the only 40-ounce Tumblers available on the site. For H2.0 Flowstate , shale, stormy sea, red rust, bay leaf and dune in matte are all available as of 2/23.

Other retailers, like REI and Target , give you the ability to enter your email to be notified when the tumblers will be restocked.

Target's just added fun new tie-dye colors as of 3/12.

Also, don't forget those access codes we mentioned. You can be the first to know all the restock details!

Related: Yes, Drinking Too Much Water Is Possible—Here's How to Know If You're Overdoing It With the H2O

Where to get access to restock dates

Besides signing up for email notifications from REI or Target, you can currently also get the scoop from other sources as well.

1. The Krazy Coupon Lady - just text DEALS to 57299

2. Although Stanley doesn't post restock dates on their website, they do make announcements on Instagram. It's a good idea to follow Stanley on Instagram as they announce restocks several days in advance, giving you the secret scoop.

New Stanley Quencher Tumbler colors

The Quencher Tumbler is available in many colors. Check them out, below.