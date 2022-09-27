ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United States

Dorothy Counts, 15, is taunted and harassed by white students as she makes her way from Harding High School in Charlotte, North CarolinaWikimedia Commons. In September 1957, at the age of 15, Dorothy Counts made national news when she became the first black student to enroll in Charlotte's newly desegregated Harry Harding High School (North Carolina). The Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional, occurred about three years prior to this. During the first week she spent at Harding, she was subjected to nonstop harassment and her teachers disregarded her. Students spat on her meal, threw erasers at her, and shattered the back glass of the vehicle that her family was driving. Those few pupils among her fellow students whom she had managed to befriend were swiftly targeted as well.
Alvin ISD celebrates opening of fourth high school with dedication ceremony

Principal Ashley Marquez receives the key to the building from board President Earl Humbird and the Alvin ISD board of trustees. (Courtesy Alvin ISD) Alvin ISD hosted hundreds at Iowa Colony High School on Sept. 27 to celebrate the opening of the district’s fourth comprehensive high school. The dedication ceremony featured performances from the new school’s choir and band as well as speeches from district officials. The 553,086-square-foot school started construction in summer 2019 and opened in August for the 2022-23 school year. www.alvinisd.net.
Appo, Howard change football admissions policies

Sports fans shouldn’t just assume that incidents like the ones that rocked recent Howard and Appoquinimink high school football games are inevitable, says the superintendent of New Castle Vo-Tech. “As a lifetime educator, most of the kids we interact with every day are doing wonderful, and even in these incidents, you discover it’s only a few kids,” said Dr. Joseph ... Read More
Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs

Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news

More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer

I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.
Student, Athlete of the Week

Landrum Helms has been named Student of the Week at Prairie Central Jr. High by his science teacher, Tammy Hamlin. Landrum, an eighth grader from Chatsworth, is the son of Kristi Jackson and the grandson of Penni Masden. “Landrum is always polite and cooperative in science class,” Hamlin said. “He...
Maynooth University student centre project cancelled

A university in the Republic of Ireland has announced that construction work on a new student centre has been stopped. Maynooth University (MU) said rising costs linked to technical construction issues and hyperinflation "adversely impacted" its completion. It was being funded through an annual student levy of €150 (£134) since...
DCPS encourages love of running

Daviess County Public Schools has been creating a love of running in students for approximately 20 years, and on Tuesday that tradition continued. Every fall, DCPS hosts four races at Panther Creek and Yellow Creek parks which are open to anybody in fifth grade and under. The races are not limited to schools within the district or Daviess County.
