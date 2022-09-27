Read full article on original website
Related
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Ranked: The best high schools in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
Opinion: Banning Prayer From Schools Offers Our Children Protection From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United States
Dorothy Counts, 15, is taunted and harassed by white students as she makes her way from Harding High School in Charlotte, North CarolinaWikimedia Commons. In September 1957, at the age of 15, Dorothy Counts made national news when she became the first black student to enroll in Charlotte's newly desegregated Harry Harding High School (North Carolina). The Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional, occurred about three years prior to this. During the first week she spent at Harding, she was subjected to nonstop harassment and her teachers disregarded her. Students spat on her meal, threw erasers at her, and shattered the back glass of the vehicle that her family was driving. Those few pupils among her fellow students whom she had managed to befriend were swiftly targeted as well.
studyfinds.org
Increasing school security leads to lower grades for kids: ‘Students feel less like students, more like suspects’
Students who feel like their school is a prison are more likely to have lower test scores and not attend college, suggests researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Their study found that an increased security presence contributes to students having a negative perception of their educational experience. Schools have beefed up...
KVOE
USD 253 Board of Education offers first public statement on alleged battery at EHS Wednesday
The USD 253 Board of Education delivered its first public statement on the alleged battery incident involving members of the Emporia High School football team Wednesday evening. The prepared statement was delivered by Board President Leslie Seeley during the board’s regular meeting. Following the statement, the board moved into...
WWMTCw
District kicks middle school students off Comstock youth football teams midseason
COMSTOCK, Mich. — Four middle school football players were kicked off their teams in Comstock on Monday. The district sent out an email notifying families they wouldn't be allowed to continue participating in Comstock’s youth football program. “I made team captain and I’m just really heartbroken that I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alvin ISD celebrates opening of fourth high school with dedication ceremony
Principal Ashley Marquez receives the key to the building from board President Earl Humbird and the Alvin ISD board of trustees. (Courtesy Alvin ISD) Alvin ISD hosted hundreds at Iowa Colony High School on Sept. 27 to celebrate the opening of the district’s fourth comprehensive high school. The dedication ceremony featured performances from the new school’s choir and band as well as speeches from district officials. The 553,086-square-foot school started construction in summer 2019 and opened in August for the 2022-23 school year. www.alvinisd.net.
Law banning explicit books in schools isn't a book ban, proponent says
Andy Wells, President of the Missouri chapter of No Left Turn in Education, is a supporter of the recent bill banning sexually explicit materials in schools. He shared his perspective with KMOX.
Appo, Howard change football admissions policies
Sports fans shouldn’t just assume that incidents like the ones that rocked recent Howard and Appoquinimink high school football games are inevitable, says the superintendent of New Castle Vo-Tech. “As a lifetime educator, most of the kids we interact with every day are doing wonderful, and even in these incidents, you discover it’s only a few kids,” said Dr. Joseph ... Read More
Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs
Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Higley USD board candidates write about standards, curriculum
This is the second in a series of questions asked of Higley USD Governing Board candidates. Voters will decide among these four candidates for the two open four-year seats on the board. How ...
Phys.org
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer
I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.
Student, Athlete of the Week
Landrum Helms has been named Student of the Week at Prairie Central Jr. High by his science teacher, Tammy Hamlin. Landrum, an eighth grader from Chatsworth, is the son of Kristi Jackson and the grandson of Penni Masden. “Landrum is always polite and cooperative in science class,” Hamlin said. “He...
BBC
Maynooth University student centre project cancelled
A university in the Republic of Ireland has announced that construction work on a new student centre has been stopped. Maynooth University (MU) said rising costs linked to technical construction issues and hyperinflation "adversely impacted" its completion. It was being funded through an annual student levy of €150 (£134) since...
DCPS encourages love of running
Daviess County Public Schools has been creating a love of running in students for approximately 20 years, and on Tuesday that tradition continued. Every fall, DCPS hosts four races at Panther Creek and Yellow Creek parks which are open to anybody in fifth grade and under. The races are not limited to schools within the district or Daviess County.
Comments / 0