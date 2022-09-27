DeKALB — The DeKalb County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday at the NIU Convocation Center. Those who would like to receive a booster vaccine must wait the appropriate amount of time before receiving it (refer to your COVID vaccine card). Booster vaccines will be available for those who have received their first series of vaccines and who are 12 and older. People 12 and older can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and those 18 and older can receive the Moderna vaccine.

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO