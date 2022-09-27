ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

northernstar.info

NIU Homecoming Block Party to be held in downtown DeKalb

NIU’s 115th homecoming will introduce over 40 festivities and events to welcome home Huskies in a week of celebration. The Huskies Homecoming Block Party will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 on Second Street and Palmer Court in downtown DeKalb. The block party is hosted jointly by NIU and the DeKalb community. Admission to the event is free.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

Community School of the Arts to hold annual Sinfonia Concerto Competition

The Community School of the Arts at NIU is holding their annual CSA Sinfonia Concerto Competition once again. Auditions will be held in the Recital Hall of the NIU Music Building at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12. One audition winner will receive a $200 cash prize and the opportunity to perform with the school’s youth orchestra on May 10, 2023. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 28, and applicants must be aged 18 or younger and live within a 75-mile radius of DeKalb.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

New student code of conduct discussed at Faculty Senate Meeting

The new NIU student code of conduct was discussed during the Faculty Senate meeting on Wednesday. The new student code of conduct, which has been worked on and refined since last year, has been adopted by the Office of Student Conduct as of Aug. 2. This updated version aims to be more comprehensive and easier to read for faculty and students.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic to be held at the NIU Convocation Center

DeKALB — The DeKalb County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday at the NIU Convocation Center. Those who would like to receive a booster vaccine must wait the appropriate amount of time before receiving it (refer to your COVID vaccine card). Booster vaccines will be available for those who have received their first series of vaccines and who are 12 and older. People 12 and older can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and those 18 and older can receive the Moderna vaccine.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
northernstar.info

Bertucci anchoring NIU’s bumper squad

Francesca “Franki” Bertucci stands out in NIU volleyball, whether it be the jersey she dons on game days or her playmaking abilities from the back row. Bertucci, a sophomore libero and defensive specialist for the Huskies, continues to build on her freshman campaign from last year that ended with a selection to the Mid-American Conference’s All-Freshman Team.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb Park District to host Halloween house decorating contest

DeKALB – Get ready to design your house as frightening as possible because the third annual DeKalb Halloween House Decorating Contest is here!. Prizes will be awarded for the Best Overall Theme, Best Special effects, Scariest, and People’s Choice. Staff members will judge all displays on Oct. 19, between 4:00-10:30 p.m.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

This Is My Brave to host performances at Egyptian Theatre

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will be hosting a night of performances dedicated to discussing mental health on Oct.13 at 7 p.m. Brought to you by the DeKalb chapter of This Is My Brave, an organization that uses storytelling to talk about mental health, the proceeds of the show will go towards mental health services in DeKalb County.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
northernstar.info

Tales Humane Society to host a strut for mutts

DeKALB – Tails Humane Society is hosting their annual Mutt Strut 5K Run & Walk-A-Thon on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The event benefits the more than 3,400 animals cared for at Tails Humane Society each year. The race begins and ends at Hopkins Park in DeKalb, with the mid-portion of the route running through the DeKalb Nature Trail.
DEKALB, IL
northernstar.info

Sycamore Police: Motorcyclist killed in automobile accident

On Monday, an accident between a motorcycle and an automobile left one person deceased at the intersection of DeKalb Avenue and Mercantile Drive. Sycamore Police and Fire departments responded to the incident around 4:36 p.m. Monday. There were two passengers in a 2017 GMC Arcadia and one person on a...
SYCAMORE, IL

