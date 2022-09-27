ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic rookie Paolo Banchero reacts to first training camp practice

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kPue_0iCyPHxz00
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero hit the court for his first official practice with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday though it may not have felt that way for the top pick.

Banchero went through a variation of the team’s practice regimen in preparation for the Las Vegas Summer League. He received then a firsthand glimpse of what principles head coach Jamahl Mosley wants to instill and the foundation the team wants to lay.

“It is very similar to what they’ve seen,” Mosley said. “Now, it is probably going to be at a faster clip, and we’re not going to hold on as long to some of the mistakes. They’ll go to the side, talk to coaches and get moved on with it.”

On top of going through those practice sessions, Banchero also had the opportunity to play with several of his new teammates in pickup games and other related activities throughout the summer. It gave him an early chance to begin building chemistry with the team.

The early time with his teammates has helped the learning curve a bit, but adjusting to the faster pace and physicality has been perhaps the toughest task so far for Banchero.

“It is a lot faster (with) a lot of bigger, more athletic players,” Banchero said. “That is a little bit of an adjustment but I’ve been playing against these guys all summer so I’ve adjusted. I’m just looking forward to going against somebody else next week (in preseason games).”

Though the Magic have completed just one practice, Banchero has already caught the eye of some of his teammates. Standing at 6 feet, 10 inches, it is hard to miss the 250-pounder on the court. In addition to his size, he also showed off other characteristics on Tuesday.

“I think his maturity,” Franz Wagner said. “I think he is very focused. He listens very well. He is very coachable. I think those are the first things (that stand out). I think with his talent and the body he has, I think that is the most important thing. He is coachable and willing to listen to people. I think the sky is the limit if he has all of those things.”

Banchero and the Magic will have some unexpected time off this week.

The Magic participated in a second practice session on Tuesday but will be off on Wednesday with Hurricane Ian looming off the west coast of Florida. The worst of the storm is expected to make landfall late Wednesday, likely canceling practice on Thursday.

The group opens the preseason on Monday with the Memphis Grizzlies. The team will be a bit behind after missing practice time, but hopes to get back into the gym once the storm clears the area and conditions improve.

“We’re just going to keep monitoring it and see how we go about doing things,” Mosley said. “Safety is going to be the first priority for these guys and their families. We (are) communicating with the guys the things that we could be prepared for, what we’ll do for them and just continue to monitor as we track (the storm) and see what we can do for practices and bringing these guys back in.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

1 Jazz player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Utah Jazz have had enough of the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell-led core after multiple playoff heartbreaks. What began as a young, plucky squad that defeated the much more ballyhooed Oklahoma City Thunder big three composed of Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony in 2018 turned into one of the most disappointing teams of all time, with no bigger defeat than the 25-point choke job they suffered as the one-seed against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2021 playoffs.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
AOL Corp

Home of longtime Knicks, ESPN announcer Mike Breen destroyed in enormous fire

The Long Island home of Mike Breen, longtime play-by-play announcer for the New York Knicks and ESPN's NBA coverage, has been destroyed in a huge fire. The news was first reported by TMZ. The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department, which later confirmed the fire to TMZ, reported to Breen's home at 4:03 a.m. to find a "fully involved" house fire. The fire department posted a photo on Instagram which shows the entire structure engulfed in flames.
MANHASSET, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Franz Wagner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duke’s Jeremy Roach has interesting quote on loss to UNC in Final Four

As a new season approaches for the UNC basketball program, they are looking to build off a run to the Final Four a year ago. A Final Four in which they beat Duke for the second time in three meetings last season, ending the Blue Devils’ season and Coach K’s. Former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero said he still thinks about that UNC loss to this day when he was making the media rounds for the NBA Draft back in June. But his former teammate had a different opinion on the game. Among the Blue Devils that are returning this year is guard...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orlando Magic
Yardbarker

J.B. Bickerstaff Has An Interesting Plan For Donovan Mitchell

On paper, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA heading into the 2022-23 season. They were one of the peskier teams in the Eastern Conference last season, and now that Donovan Mitchell is in the mix, the Cavs have the potential to do some damage in the upcoming campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

U.S. Soccer’s 30-year run on ESPN has come to an end

The U.S. men’s national soccer team’s 2-0 loss to Japan in a friendly last week marked the end of the federation’s 30-year partnership with ESPN. In the final minute of the game, former USMNT player and current ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman put a bow on a long era of Disney-owned coverage of the national team. “For so many of us, it was [growing up with] the ABC games, the ESPN family of networks — just watching the games,” Twellman said. “Way before I even got here, they just did such a good job of helping this national team — both the women’s...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A'ja Wilson just had one of the most decorated years in basketball we've ever seen and here are all her awards

Michael Jordan in 1992. Hakeem Olajuwon in 1994. Breanna Stewart in 2018. LeBron James in 2012. Those are some players who had some of the most decorated years in basketball that we’ve ever seen. They absolutely racked up awards. MVP’s, championship trophies, gold medals, defensive player of the year awards. You name it and they’ve got them.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy