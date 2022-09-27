The golden state was buzzing with activity this Public Lands Month, and it wasn't just the dove and deer season openers getting folks out in the field. California BHA hosted several public land packouts along important waterways in the state as well as a native plant restoration project in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management - part of a larger salmonid restoration effort in the Lower Garcia River Estuary. Many truck beds were filled with trash, a couple volunteers even found some $5's and $20's buried in the rubbage, and several hundred plants were put in the ground all on public lands.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO