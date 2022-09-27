Read full article on original website
Related
Public Lands Day Stewardship Recap in Colorado
"We've seen elk calves tangled up in this fencing multiple times." - local hunters. In partnership with Colorado Parks & Wildlife, BHA and volunteers removed 1.75 miles of fencing in the rugged pinyon juniper forests of Meeker, CO during National Public Lands Day weekend. Over the Fall CPW will drive through, load up the removed materials, and truck it to the scrap yard to be recycled.
Capital Region celebrates Public Lands Month with Pack Out work days
Not to be outdone, the Virginia BHA Armed Forces Initiative got in on the Pack Out action at two Virginia WMAs. On September 10, volunteers cleared brush at Chickahominy WMA in Charles City in preparation for a culvert repair project. At Ware Creek WMA in Barhamsville September 17, the AFI...
Public Lands Month Stewardship Recap in California
The golden state was buzzing with activity this Public Lands Month, and it wasn't just the dove and deer season openers getting folks out in the field. California BHA hosted several public land packouts along important waterways in the state as well as a native plant restoration project in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management - part of a larger salmonid restoration effort in the Lower Garcia River Estuary. Many truck beds were filled with trash, a couple volunteers even found some $5's and $20's buried in the rubbage, and several hundred plants were put in the ground all on public lands.
