Broken Bow, NE

Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Cross Country Competes at Gothenburg Invite – Noah Osmond Boys Runner-Up

The Broken Bow cross country teams competed at the Gothenburg cross country invitational Thursday at Wildhorse golf course. The Broken Bow boys finished third in the team standings. Gothenburg was the boys team champion and Minden was runner-up. Noah Osmond led the way for Broken Bow finishing as runner-up in a time of 17:41.4. Trey Robertson of Wallace was the boys individual champion in a winning time of 17:17.3. Broken Bow placed four runners in the top 25. Brock Oeltjen was 10th (18:44.9), Jackson Hansen was 22nd (19:25.8), and Tallen Harrold was 25th (19:33.3).
GOTHENBURG, NE
Sand Hills Express

High School Volleyball on KBBN – South Loup Triangular

South Loup will host a volleyball triangular with Sandhills Valley and Twin Loup today at Callaway high school. South Loup enter tonight’s matches at 10-5 on the season, Twin Loup is 11-6, and Sandhills Valley enters at 7-7. Tonight’s matches will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. A live video stream of tonight’s matches, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express You Tube channel and the Sandhills Express Facebook page. The opening match of three is scheduled for 5 p.m.
CALLAWAY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Three Bow Seniors Honored by NSAA

BROKEN BOW – Three Broken Bow High School students have been selected for the NSAA’s 2022-23 ‘Believers & Achievers’ program. Lainey Palmer, Zane Eggleston, and Roman Schmidt are Broken Bow’s honorees. The state-wide program, designed to recognize Nebraska’s future leaders, honors students who show a...
BROKEN BOW, NE
NebraskaTV

Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt

CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
CAIRO, NE
KSNB Local4

Several children transferred to bigger hospitals after school bus and semi crash in rural Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a late-afternoon crash in Chase County on Spur 15 Highway between Champion and Imperial Tuesday. Officers are processing the scene. At 9:30 pm Mountain Time, clean-up crews were still seen righting the semi and pulling it out of the yard where it stopped. The school bus remained on its side. While the main road remains open, trucks traveling to Imperial are being routed to a nearby intersection, back west five miles, and north over to highway 6.
Sand Hills Express

Funeral Services for Rose Ann Goodman, age 97

Rose Ann Goodman age 97 of Broken Bow, NE passed away September 28, 2022, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Broken Bow, NE with Father Jim Hunt officiating, with a Rosary to be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 3, 2022. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at Govier Brother Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at govierbrothers.com.
BROKEN BOW, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several injured in two-car crash in Buffalo County

SHELTON, Neb. -- Six people were injured and sent to the hospital in a car crash near Shelton. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the area of Grand Island Road and Shelton Road for a reported motor vehicle crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Officers said...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

BBPS Budget on Track After Hearing

BROKEN BOW – The long-awaited county budget hearing for the Broken Bow School Board stayed mostly on track Wednesday night, in more ways than one. By 6 p.m., 36 community members had filtered through the courthouse doors to voice thoughts on the near 6% tax ask increase from the mouths of superintendent Darren Tobey and school board president Tom Osmond.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney man accused of distributing fentanyl, causing serious injury to victim

LINCOLN — A Kearney man has been federally indicted for selling fentanyl. Tanner Hudson, 24, is charged in U.S. Federal District Court with distribution of fentanyl on March 13. The charge alleges distribution of the drug at a house at Countryside Trailer Court at 1920 15th Ave. in Kearney, which resulted in serious bodily injury to a 23-year-old man.
KEARNEY, NE
Sand Hills Express

SCAM ALERT: Broken Bow Utilities Department

BROKEN BOW – Several Broken Bow residents have reported receiving calls this evening from a number resembling the Broken Bow Utilities Department indicating that if they do not pay their bill in 30 minutes, their power will be shut off. The Broken Bow Utilities Department would like to alert...
BROKEN BOW, NE
