Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Cross Country Competes at Gothenburg Invite – Noah Osmond Boys Runner-Up
The Broken Bow cross country teams competed at the Gothenburg cross country invitational Thursday at Wildhorse golf course. The Broken Bow boys finished third in the team standings. Gothenburg was the boys team champion and Minden was runner-up. Noah Osmond led the way for Broken Bow finishing as runner-up in a time of 17:41.4. Trey Robertson of Wallace was the boys individual champion in a winning time of 17:17.3. Broken Bow placed four runners in the top 25. Brock Oeltjen was 10th (18:44.9), Jackson Hansen was 22nd (19:25.8), and Tallen Harrold was 25th (19:33.3).
Sand Hills Express
High School Volleyball on KBBN – South Loup Triangular
South Loup will host a volleyball triangular with Sandhills Valley and Twin Loup today at Callaway high school. South Loup enter tonight’s matches at 10-5 on the season, Twin Loup is 11-6, and Sandhills Valley enters at 7-7. Tonight’s matches will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. A live video stream of tonight’s matches, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express You Tube channel and the Sandhills Express Facebook page. The opening match of three is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Sand Hills Express
Three Bow Seniors Honored by NSAA
BROKEN BOW – Three Broken Bow High School students have been selected for the NSAA’s 2022-23 ‘Believers & Achievers’ program. Lainey Palmer, Zane Eggleston, and Roman Schmidt are Broken Bow’s honorees. The state-wide program, designed to recognize Nebraska’s future leaders, honors students who show a...
NebraskaTV
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Public School Now Accepting Bids on Custer School Building
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow Public School District is now accepting sealed bids for the Custer School building and grounds. All bids must be dropped off in person or by mail before 5 p.m. on Monday, October 17 at the Superintendent’s office: 323 North 7th Avenue in Broken Bow.
KSNB Local4
Several children transferred to bigger hospitals after school bus and semi crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a late-afternoon crash in Chase County on Spur 15 Highway between Champion and Imperial Tuesday. Officers are processing the scene. At 9:30 pm Mountain Time, clean-up crews were still seen righting the semi and pulling it out of the yard where it stopped. The school bus remained on its side. While the main road remains open, trucks traveling to Imperial are being routed to a nearby intersection, back west five miles, and north over to highway 6.
Sand Hills Express
Funeral Services for Rose Ann Goodman, age 97
Rose Ann Goodman age 97 of Broken Bow, NE passed away September 28, 2022, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 2:00 pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Broken Bow, NE with Father Jim Hunt officiating, with a Rosary to be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 3, 2022. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at Govier Brother Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at govierbrothers.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Several injured in two-car crash in Buffalo County
SHELTON, Neb. -- Six people were injured and sent to the hospital in a car crash near Shelton. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the area of Grand Island Road and Shelton Road for a reported motor vehicle crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Officers said...
Sand Hills Express
BBPS Budget on Track After Hearing
BROKEN BOW – The long-awaited county budget hearing for the Broken Bow School Board stayed mostly on track Wednesday night, in more ways than one. By 6 p.m., 36 community members had filtered through the courthouse doors to voice thoughts on the near 6% tax ask increase from the mouths of superintendent Darren Tobey and school board president Tom Osmond.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man accused of distributing fentanyl, causing serious injury to victim
LINCOLN — A Kearney man has been federally indicted for selling fentanyl. Tanner Hudson, 24, is charged in U.S. Federal District Court with distribution of fentanyl on March 13. The charge alleges distribution of the drug at a house at Countryside Trailer Court at 1920 15th Ave. in Kearney, which resulted in serious bodily injury to a 23-year-old man.
Sand Hills Express
SCAM ALERT: Broken Bow Utilities Department
BROKEN BOW – Several Broken Bow residents have reported receiving calls this evening from a number resembling the Broken Bow Utilities Department indicating that if they do not pay their bill in 30 minutes, their power will be shut off. The Broken Bow Utilities Department would like to alert...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxnebraska.com
Kearney's Compute North facility not impacted by company's bankruptcy filing
KEARNEY, Neb. — According to the finance magazine Forbes, the fears of global recession and the worst inflation in more than 40 years are taking many high-flying crypto firms into bankruptcy. One of them was Compute North which filed for bankruptcy in Texas last Thursday. According to the company’s...
Comments / 1