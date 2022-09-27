Read full article on original website
A Historic Meeting Friday Night
Week 6 feels like the best slate of matchups across the state this season. The biggest game this week is in Class A with Bellevue West visiting Gretna on Friday. Here is an in-depth look at the game and the history that will be made by the two quarterbacks. Making...
Iowa high school volleyball's super sophomores
Feature photo: Ellie Monahan of Council Bluffs St Albert (Courtesy photo) Editor’s Note: The statistics cited in this story were as of the first five weeks of the season through September 23. By Bret Hayworth Meet some of the top sophomores playing Iowa high school volleyball in 2022. ...
Latest South Dakota High School Football Media Poll
The 2022 high school football season is humming along in South Dakota and some of the same teams are staying atop the media prep poll. Sioux Falls Jefferson, Pierre, and West Central continue to stay atop their respective classes and are all undefeated to this point. The target on their...
South Dakota high school soccer highlights and scores (9-27-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – GIRLS SOCCER SCORES Sioux Falls Christian – 1, Vermillion – 0 BOYS SOCCER SCORES Vermillion – 6, Freeman Academy – 0
East, Southwest share HAC girls golf title; Norfolk seventh
The Norfolk girls' golf team hosted the Heartland Activities Conference meet at Norfolk Country Club on Thursday. Elly Honnens of Lincoln East earned medalist honors with a 77, one shot better than Lincoln Southwest’s Tatum Terwilliger and Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X. Becca Asbury led the Norfolk golfers...
Woodbine boys and Logan-Magnolia girls pick up wins at IKM-Manning
(Manning) Landon Bendgen, of Woodbine, won the individual title and led the Tiger boys to a team championship at IKM-Manning on Thursday. Logan-Magnolia topped the girls team scoring, led by individual runner-up Madison Sporrer. The first place finisher in the girls race was Denison-Schleswig sophomore Lola Mendlik. AHSTW Results:. Girls.
Watertown holds off Aberdeen Central to win ESD girls tennis tournament
MITCHELL — An exceptional season for Watertown High School's girls tennis team just keeps getting better. The Arrows capped a 14-3 dual season last week and followed Tuesday by holding off Aberdeen Central to win the Eastern South Dakota Conference tournament. The ESD title was the eighth in school history and the first...
Douglas Outlasts Scoopers in Four Sets
BOX ELDER, SD — The Douglas Patriots beat the Sturgis Scoopers in four sets, 25-11, 26-28, 25-14, 25-20 at Douglas High School on Thursday night. Faith King and Norah Iverson each had 10 kills for the Scoopers, who fell to 2-16 on the season. Douglas (5-9) was led by...
Beatrice looking to pick up big win, reach .500 against rival Norris
BEATRICE - It’s a game that means more for Beatrice - the Orangemen welcome the rival Norris Titans to the House of Orange for a homecoming tilt, on Friday night. Senior Tucker Timmerman says no matter the records or ranking of either team, the matchup is always a battle.
