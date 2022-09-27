ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

nebpreps.com

A Historic Meeting Friday Night

Week 6 feels like the best slate of matchups across the state this season. The biggest game this week is in Class A with Bellevue West visiting Gretna on Friday. Here is an in-depth look at the game and the history that will be made by the two quarterbacks. Making...
GRETNA, NE
Scorebook Live

Iowa high school volleyball's super sophomores

Feature photo: Ellie Monahan of Council Bluffs St Albert (Courtesy photo) Editor’s Note: The statistics cited in this story were as of the first five weeks of the season through September 23.  By Bret Hayworth  Meet some of the top sophomores playing Iowa high school volleyball in 2022. ...
IOWA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

East, Southwest share HAC girls golf title; Norfolk seventh

The Norfolk girls' golf team hosted the Heartland Activities Conference meet at Norfolk Country Club on Thursday. Elly Honnens of Lincoln East earned medalist honors with a 77, one shot better than Lincoln Southwest’s Tatum Terwilliger and Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X. Becca Asbury led the Norfolk golfers...
NORFOLK, NE
kbhbradio.com

Douglas Outlasts Scoopers in Four Sets

BOX ELDER, SD — The Douglas Patriots beat the Sturgis Scoopers in four sets, 25-11, 26-28, 25-14, 25-20 at Douglas High School on Thursday night. Faith King and Norah Iverson each had 10 kills for the Scoopers, who fell to 2-16 on the season. Douglas (5-9) was led by...
STURGIS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice looking to pick up big win, reach .500 against rival Norris

BEATRICE - It’s a game that means more for Beatrice - the Orangemen welcome the rival Norris Titans to the House of Orange for a homecoming tilt, on Friday night. Senior Tucker Timmerman says no matter the records or ranking of either team, the matchup is always a battle.
BEATRICE, NE

