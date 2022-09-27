Read full article on original website
Newly announced UCI-OC Alliance to enhance experience of UCI’s Latino students
Irvine, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine has announced the formation of the UCI-OC Alliance to engage and support Latino students, staff and faculty. An early 2021 initiative of the trustees of the UCI Foundation board, the community alliance is a university-driven engagement strategy to advance UCI as a Latino-thriving institution. Its goal is to align its work with existing programs and structures on campus to enhance the experience of UCI students.
UCI ANTrepreneur Center partners with the UCI Law Startup and Small Business Clinic
The UCI ANTrepreneur Center has entered a partnership with UCI Law’s Startup and Small Business Clinic. The SSBC was founded in 2018 to provide access to legal information for entrepreneurs and small business owners in the Orange County area. Under the supervision of SSBC Director Daniel J. Alexander II, UCI Law students work on a range of legal issues related to startups and small businesses, including matters pertaining to business formation, contract negotiation, hiring and more.
UCI Campuswide Honors Collegium: Call for Project Partners
The University of California, Irvine (UCI) Campuswide Honors Collegium (CHC) is looking for Project Partners to participate in the Sustainable Societies Capstone Project. Sustainable Societies is a six-quarter course sequence offered through the CHC. This year, the title and theme of the final course in the sequence is Cities: Focal Point for Sustainability Problems and Solutions. It will culminate in a Capstone Project that asks students to apply the theories they have learned and develop actionable solutions to real-life environmental, health, or social problems.
Gonzalez wins Graduate Student Paper Award
ASC honors doctoral student for work with Latina immigrant survivors of intimate partner violence. Veronica Valencia Gonzalez is conducting research in Mexico for her dissertation, but the sixth-year criminology, law & society doctoral student will take a brief break in November to return to this side of the border. She...
Engineering Student Council Welcomes New President Kaylee Chew
Sept. 28, 2022 - Kaylee Chew didn’t always consider herself a leader. During a difficult freshman year, Chew grappled with whether she should transfer to another school or not. The following summer, she attended an “Internship Insider” event hosted by UC Irvine’s Engineering Student Council (ESC). Inspired, Chew personally reached out to one of the panelists who recommended she join ESC.
Watch out, Alzheimer’s! Big new grant at UCI, new drug trial at Hoag coming for you
UC Irvine, a longtime hub of Alzheimer’s investigation, has been awarded a $47 million grant from the National Institute on Aging to support a team developing next-generation mouse models for studying late-onset Alzheimer’s. …. “It’s an incredibly exciting time, and there’s a lot of promise,” said Joshua Grill,...
