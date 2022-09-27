The University of California, Irvine (UCI) Campuswide Honors Collegium (CHC) is looking for Project Partners to participate in the Sustainable Societies Capstone Project. Sustainable Societies is a six-quarter course sequence offered through the CHC. This year, the title and theme of the final course in the sequence is Cities: Focal Point for Sustainability Problems and Solutions. It will culminate in a Capstone Project that asks students to apply the theories they have learned and develop actionable solutions to real-life environmental, health, or social problems.

