Wellington Daily News
Volleyball Coaching Staff Determined to Improve on Season
Wellington played in their third volleyball tournament of the season at the Red and Blue Classic in Cheney, Kansas. The Crusaders placed fifth overall at the tournament, with Freshman Kylan Gregory named to the all tournament team. This is the second time Gregory has been named to an All- Tournament team this season.
High School Football: Rams roll Chargers, remain undefeated
LITTLEFIELD — Greene Central found the end zone in all three facets of the game on its way to a 64-7 trouncing of Ayden-Grifton on the road Thursday night in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference clash. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but like most games across the state, it was moved up 24 hours due to the forecast of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian. For the...
KVOE
Emporia High football to host Manhattan for Homecoming
The second half of the high school football season kicks off Friday night. Emporia High has Homecoming as it hosts Manhattan. The Spartans have a 1-3 record. Manhattan enters with a 4-0 record and is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A. Coach Keaton Tuttle says the Spartans have to be...
Brother-sister start together on West High’s football team
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Chance Johnson is the starting center at Wichita West High School, and luckily for him, he gets to share the field with his sister, Druzzla, who plays left guard. “I like to think I’m better. I’m a little bit stronger,” said Druzzla. “Little bit faster, he’s a great player, but he’s […]
WIBW
Northern Heights football game against Olpe canceled
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The football game between Northern Heights High School and Olpe High School has been canceled. North Lyon County USD 251 says that the football game between Northern Heights and Olpe set for Friday, Sept. 30, has been canceled. USD 251 noted that the decision was...
Crook County Cowgirl soccer hits tough stretch
The Crook County Cowgirls team sputters as their coach has to take leave due to an emergencyIt was a tough week for the Crook County High School girls soccer team. Following last Saturday's match with Klamath Union, the Cowgirls learned that they would be without their head coach, Mary Buell, for the next couple weeks due to a family emergency. Then on Tuesday the Cowgirls fell 8-0 on the road at The Dalles. "As soon as the ball got kicked off everyone was just lazing around and not going to the ball," said sophomore midfielder Salma Sacco....
Kait 8
Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) – Two high school soccer teams will take the pitch Tuesday night while raising awareness of a deadly issue on the rise in the Kansas City area. Fentanyl took the life of one of their classmates, Cooper Davis, last August. Davis was 16 years old when...
