WLTX.com

Emergency agencies and residents prepare for local Hurricane Ian impacts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of South Carolina, those who coordinate emergency services and notifications are getting ready for the impact of storms. "Our priorities include support to counties, and contingency planning for possible transportation, shelter, and supplies," said SC Emergency Management Division Director, Kim...
WLTX.com

Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
WLTX.com

The Gamecocks are working for a repeat performance

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With four of five starters returning from last year's national championship team, that would be reason enough to peg South Carolina as the favorite to hoist the trophy in early April. But when the country's top recruiting class is added to the mix, that only enhances...
WLTX.com

Thursday Night High School Football

COLUMBIA, S.C. — PREP FOOTBALL. King's Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd. Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd. Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.
