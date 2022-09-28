Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Emergency agencies and residents prepare for local Hurricane Ian impacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of South Carolina, those who coordinate emergency services and notifications are getting ready for the impact of storms. "Our priorities include support to counties, and contingency planning for possible transportation, shelter, and supplies," said SC Emergency Management Division Director, Kim...
Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
"We don’t know if our home is still there": Hurricane Ian evacuees flee
With Hurricane Ian slamming Florida, evacuees are on the road and many are stopping in Orangeburg County, off I-95, along the way. Here's what they told us.
Columbia native, WSU guard Myles Rice diagnosed with cancer, out indefinitely for season
PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU redshirt freshman guard Myles Rice announced that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of cancer that will take him out of the 2022-2023 season indefinitely. Rice confirmed the news with WSU in a statement on the team's official Twitter page. In his...
Hometown Heroes: Ideal Bloome
Bloome is a bus driver for Richland District 1. She is always encouraging kids on the bus to do their best.
Tailgaters set up outside of Williams-Brice Stadium despite weather, game day switch
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Daniel Barish and his family were some of the first tailgaters set up Thursday before the USC - SC State game. In fact, they were the first ones to set up in the Quad One lot in Gamecock Park, an otherwise empty lot around 1 p.m.
The Gamecocks are working for a repeat performance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With four of five starters returning from last year's national championship team, that would be reason enough to peg South Carolina as the favorite to hoist the trophy in early April. But when the country's top recruiting class is added to the mix, that only enhances...
Thursday Night High School Football
COLUMBIA, S.C. — PREP FOOTBALL. King's Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd. Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd. Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.
