ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Twitter Case Deposition Delayed, FTX US Goes Shopping, Spotify's Analyst Sees Audiobooks Immaterial: Top Financial Media Stories Tuesday, September 27

The much-awaited deposition of Elon Musk in the Twitter Inc TWTR lawsuit has been delayed, according to several reports, citing sources. Musk will now be deposed on an unspecified future date. According to court filings, the original schedule was for a two-day deposition starting on Monday, possibly extending to Wednesday.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ev Chargers#U S#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cnbc News Corrections#Hertz#Bp#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Elon Musk knocks rival Jeff Bezos off top of Forbes’ richest Americans list for first time with wealth of $250bn

Elon Musk is now America’s richest man with an estimated wealth of $251bn, according to Forbes Magazine.Mr Musk, 51, topped the Forbes 400 for the first time largely due to the soaring value of Tesla stock, in the process unseating rival Jeff Bezos, 58, whose fortune fell to $151bn as post-pandemic financial currents saw Amazon’s share price plummet.“Despite all the turmoil in both his professional and personal lives, Musk is an estimated $60.5 bn richer this year thanks to an 11 per cent jump in Tesla stock and fresh new rounds of funding for SpaceX,” Forbes wrote in a...
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Why Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Tesla Recalls

Tesla is no stranger to recalls, but the latest one affecting a healthy 1.1 million electric cars has apparently stung the company's mercurial CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla chief is not so much flustered about the recall itself, but it's the terminology that has drawn the ire on his favorite social megaphone. Musk claims that "recall" is not really the right term to describe the recent turn of events.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Amazon Plans to Close Several U.S. Call Centers - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is planning to close several call centers in the United States in a move toward remote working, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. The shift to remote working across most industries was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic with cloud call center...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Musk Sides With Harshest Fed Critic, Bitcoin Gets Gloomy Prediction, Amazon, Berkshire In Focus With Biden's Tax Law And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Following the Fed-induced sell-off in the week ended Sept. 23, discussions over the weekend centered around whether Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his team would announce yet another aggressive rate hike. Here is a quick roundup of five stories you may have missed from the weekend:. Bitcoin Below $14K?...
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Analyst: Tesla's Elon Musk To "Own" California After 2035 Gas Car Ban

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Google Just Called It Quits in This Market. Will Amazon and Microsoft Follow?

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Alphabet (C shares) and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets mostly lower after S&P 500 closes at new year-low

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Friday, the last day of the third quarter, following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight. China's official factory activity data unexpectedly expanded in August, beating estimates. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 1.83% to 25,937.21, and the Topix index fell 1.76% to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Twitter to interview Elon Musk, known for combative testimony

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's tendency to dish out insults while being questioned under oath will be tested anew this week, when lawyers for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N)are expected to interview the Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO about his abrupt decision in July to ditch his $44 billion deal for the social media company.
BUSINESS
CNBC

FTX is paying $51 million in cash for Voyager assets, court records show

FTX's winning bid for bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital includes a $51 million cash payment, with an additional $60 million in earnouts and incentives. The bulk of the offer is for the fair market value of Voyager's cryptocurrencies, which Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will distribute pro rata to customers who move to FTX's platform.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy