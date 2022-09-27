Read full article on original website
CNBC
CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman Speaks with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Thursday, September 29. All references must be sourced to CNBC. PART I. JIM CRAMER: Ever since James Gorman took over...
Elon Musk Twitter Case Deposition Delayed, FTX US Goes Shopping, Spotify's Analyst Sees Audiobooks Immaterial: Top Financial Media Stories Tuesday, September 27
The much-awaited deposition of Elon Musk in the Twitter Inc TWTR lawsuit has been delayed, according to several reports, citing sources. Musk will now be deposed on an unspecified future date. According to court filings, the original schedule was for a two-day deposition starting on Monday, possibly extending to Wednesday.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
Autoblog
Elon Musk says Tesla's Cybertruck will be able to 'serve briefly as a boat' to cross rivers and lakes
Over the years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slowly revealed details about his company's long-postponed Cybertruck pickup. On Thursday, he said the electric truck will be able to float and work like a boat for short periods. "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it...
CNBC
Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022: Cramer says buy this drugmaker, even after hitting all-time high
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they do not see the Federal Reserve following the Bank of England's lead in intervening in the hot bond market. They also share a pharmaceutical name they like more than the rest, and explain why it is a buy right now.
Elon Musk Has An Idea For A New Cologne, But You May Want To Think Twice Before Using It
The world’s richest person has tackled electric vehicles, space travel, underground transportation and other sectors and could have his eyes set on a new category. Here’s the latest. What Happened: Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk could be gearing up to launch a cologne brand in the future.
Apple drops iPhone production increase plans as demand falters - Bloomberg News
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc is dropping plans to increase the production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Elon Musk knocks rival Jeff Bezos off top of Forbes’ richest Americans list for first time with wealth of $250bn
Elon Musk is now America’s richest man with an estimated wealth of $251bn, according to Forbes Magazine.Mr Musk, 51, topped the Forbes 400 for the first time largely due to the soaring value of Tesla stock, in the process unseating rival Jeff Bezos, 58, whose fortune fell to $151bn as post-pandemic financial currents saw Amazon’s share price plummet.“Despite all the turmoil in both his professional and personal lives, Musk is an estimated $60.5 bn richer this year thanks to an 11 per cent jump in Tesla stock and fresh new rounds of funding for SpaceX,” Forbes wrote in a...
Why Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Tesla Recalls
Tesla is no stranger to recalls, but the latest one affecting a healthy 1.1 million electric cars has apparently stung the company's mercurial CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla chief is not so much flustered about the recall itself, but it's the terminology that has drawn the ire on his favorite social megaphone. Musk claims that "recall" is not really the right term to describe the recent turn of events.
US News and World Report
Amazon Plans to Close Several U.S. Call Centers - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is planning to close several call centers in the United States in a move toward remote working, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter. The shift to remote working across most industries was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic with cloud call center...
Musk Sides With Harshest Fed Critic, Bitcoin Gets Gloomy Prediction, Amazon, Berkshire In Focus With Biden's Tax Law And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend
Following the Fed-induced sell-off in the week ended Sept. 23, discussions over the weekend centered around whether Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his team would announce yet another aggressive rate hike. Here is a quick roundup of five stories you may have missed from the weekend:. Bitcoin Below $14K?...
insideevs.com
Analyst: Tesla's Elon Musk To "Own" California After 2035 Gas Car Ban
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Motley Fool
Google Just Called It Quits in This Market. Will Amazon and Microsoft Follow?
CNBC
Asia-Pacific markets mostly lower after S&P 500 closes at new year-low
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Friday, the last day of the third quarter, following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight. China's official factory activity data unexpectedly expanded in August, beating estimates. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 1.83% to 25,937.21, and the Topix index fell 1.76% to...
Twitter to interview Elon Musk, known for combative testimony
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's tendency to dish out insults while being questioned under oath will be tested anew this week, when lawyers for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N)are expected to interview the Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO about his abrupt decision in July to ditch his $44 billion deal for the social media company.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Apple, CarMax, Bed Bath & Beyond and more
Apple (AAPL) – Apple lost 2.2% in the premarket after BofA Securities downgraded it to neutral from buy. BofA said Apple has held up relatively well in a down market, but it expects a negative impact on the company from weakening consumer demand. CarMax (KMX) – CarMax shares slumped...
CNBC
Treasury's Wally Adeyemo says Biden administration is doing everything it can to combat inflation and recession
The Treasury's Wally Adeyemo touts the Biden administration's economic policies during CNBC's investing summit. The deputy Treasury secretary said the economic outlook is strong despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine affecting inflation. Adeyemo waved off concerns about a debt increase from White House policies, said...
CNBC
FTX is paying $51 million in cash for Voyager assets, court records show
FTX's winning bid for bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital includes a $51 million cash payment, with an additional $60 million in earnouts and incentives. The bulk of the offer is for the fair market value of Voyager's cryptocurrencies, which Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will distribute pro rata to customers who move to FTX's platform.
CNBC
Fast Money traders share their five-year stocks
The traders offer up their picks for the next five years. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
