10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
Waverly Hills haunted house open this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most famous haunted grounds is opening its haunted house this weekend. Waverly Hills' haunted house will begin tours for the Halloween season starting this Friday. Watch our previous coverage of the haunted sanatorium in the player above. This isn't the full tour of...
Free October events in Louisville
October brings us changing leaves, dropping temperatures and, of course, lots of fun family events. Louisville is an amazing place to have fun in the fall and October does not disappoint!. Here are some great FREE October events in Louisville. September 30-October 2. St. James Court Art Show – A...
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
Days are quickly getting shorter as winter draws near
I’m sure you have noticed the earlier sunsets over the past few weeks. It’s that time of year when the sun fades quicker and quicker. It is hard to believe it is almost October. The nights are quickly becoming longer and the days are getting shorter each and every day as the winter solstice creeps upon us in December.
A Look at Louisville Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival [Fan Photos]
Last weekend, thousands of rock fans from all over the world descended on Louisville, Kentucky for an epic, four days of live music. For those of us that didn't get to make it to this year's Louder Than Life Festival, we've got a look into what we missed from some locals who were there. Plus, you can keep scrolling to see some pro shots from Louder Than Life as well.
Check Out A Spooky Cabaret “Boolesque” Show This Saturday
You might have seen a burlesque show, but what about a “boolesque” show?. This Saturday, Oct. 1, at Logan Street Market (1001 Logan St.), The Unicorn Cabaret will be hosting Moonlight Masquerade, a 21+ burlesque and variety show starring “the most hauntingly talented Boolesque and Variety performers in Kentucky,” hosted by Serendipity Love. Doors open at 8 p.m.; the show starts at 9 p.m.
Steamboat Nights celebration returns to Jeffersonville this weekend
Steamboat Nights is a continuation of a previous festival in Jeffersonville, called Steamboat Days, which started nearly 50 years ago.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Brunch is on the menu for this week's Be Our Guest, Highland Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at Highland Morning. The breakfast and brunch spot has locations on Bardstown Road and St. Matthews. Enjoy food made from scratch. Try the restaurant's world famous and award-winning biscuits and gravy. One of its most popular dishes is the Baja benedict. If you're a sweet tooth, Owner Michael Coe suggests the stuffed French toast.
The Creativity Shines At Louisville Sandwich Shop – Melt 502
My job as a teacher — at its heart — is about intel. And as has been true for decades, high school students are a wellspring of intel. Who’s got a crush on who, when that other teacher’s assignment is due, how much the new iPhone is going to cost, and, occasionally, the answer to the content question you were asking that rudely interrupted their conversation.
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
'It's really not fair': Louisville artists upset after popular music venue shuts down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music lovers will no longer be able to hear their favorite bands play at The Whirling Tiger. "It's really not fair," Beth Dunn, founder of Harlots & Hellions Art Collectives, said. Dunn said one of her bands was set to perform at The Whirling Tiger on...
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
92nd Fairdale Fair begins Thursday with parade, rides, games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday. The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
Waterfront Wednesday: Louisville's free concert series wraps up this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As summer draws to a close in Louisville, so do summer events like Waterfront Wednesday. (Check out everyone who played this year in the player above) Everyone's last chance to attend the monthly free concert will be this Wednesday — Sept. 28. The event will...
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
Spooky Kentucky corn maze Field of Screams gets royal design this year
A spooky corn maze just outside of Louisville is ready for scares and as per usual, has a brand new design for the year. Field of Screams has been in Brandenburg, Kentucky, since 2002. Each year, they cut a different, wild design into their creepy corn maze. This year, the...
