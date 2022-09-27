SeaWorld San Diego to Unveil ‘Arctic Rescue’ Roller Coaster Next Spring

A rendering of SeaWorld’s latest coaster, Arctic Rescue, that will simulate a snowmobile ride. Courtesy of SeaWorld

Construction is underway on a new attraction at SeaWorld San Diego, Arctic Rescue, the longest and fastest straddle coaster on the West Coast, that will open in spring 2023.

The family-friendly roller coaster will allow passengers to experience the sensation of riding a snowmobile at speeds up to 40 mph along a 2,800-foot-long track as they race to help animals in danger, park officials said.

Riders will straddle snowmobile-style seats to allow for leaning into banks and turns while the speed accelerates. Manufactured by Intamin Worldwide, each train will hold 16 riders in eight two-person rows, with a 48-inch height requirement.

The ride is inspired by the efforts of the SeaWorld Rescue Team and their dedication to saving animals in distress and in need of care, according to park officials. The new ride will bring awareness to the pressures the Arctic is facing and allow park guests to learn more about each animal whose species call the Arctic their home.

“The ride is an educational opportunity for guests to learn more about climate change, how it impacts animals in the Arctic and what they can do to help the issue,” said Jim Lake, the park’s president. “I truly feel that seeing these animals up close at SeaWorld allows guests to build a stronger connection and encouragement to take action to help protect them.”

Arctic Rescue adds to SeaWorld’s growing ride portfolio including Journey to Atlantis, Manta, Electric Eel, Tidal Twister and Emperor, voted one of 2022’s top best new attractions in the country by USA Today.