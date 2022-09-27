Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi city with water woes to replace some lead pipes
JACKSON — Officials in Mississippi’s capital city said Wednesday that workers have found lead in water pipes at 16 buildings out of nearly 24,000 checked so far — the latest indication of problems in Jackson’s long-troubled water system. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba acknowledged “no level...
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: Judges play crucial role in justice system; voters should pay attention
As of today, there are 40 days remaining before the Nov. 8 general election and most of the attention has been and will continue to be on the four U.S. House of Representative seats. Depending on where you live in the Golden Triangle, you will vote in the District 1 race (incumbent Republican Trent Kelly vs. Democrat Dianne Blac) or for the District 3 race (incumbent Republican Michael Guest vs. Democrat Shuwaski Young).
Commercial Dispatch
Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation
A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden’s plan,...
Commercial Dispatch
House approves antitrust bill targeting Big Tech dominance
WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday approved antitrust legislation targeting the dominance of Big Tech companies by giving states greater power in competition cases and increasing money for federal regulators. The bipartisan measure passed by a 242-184 vote. It was separated from more ambitious provisions aimed at reining in...
Commercial Dispatch
Senators push new oversight to combat federal prison crises
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation Wednesday to overhaul oversight and bring greater transparency to the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons following reporting from The Associated Press that exposed systemic corruption in the federal prison system and increased congressional scrutiny. The bill, called the Federal...
Commercial Dispatch
Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices due to hurricane
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast. “Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the start of a conference on hunger in America and just hours before the hurricane made landfall as a massive Category 4 storm.
Commercial Dispatch
City explores eminent domain for portions of Sandfield Cemetery
For years, the east side of Sandfield Cemetery has been falling into disrepair due to the lack of upkeep. At question is the ownership of the property. At the city of Columbus council work session Thursday morning, city attorney Jeff Turnage confirmed the heir of Prince Edwards, who died in the 1960s, owns the property.
