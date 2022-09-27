When I was in high school I would get in trouble for talking too much in class. "Badinage," my English teacher would say sternly. "Mindless chatter." The thing was, I was a solid student eager to do well but I just didn't enjoy classroom learning. Sitting still while being lectured was so painful at times. I even tried unsuccessfully to talk my parents into letting me skip college.

