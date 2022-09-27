ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane

Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.The National Hurricane Center forecasts that by mid-week, Ian will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration. “We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.Meanwhile, the authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Popculture

Hurricane Ian: Mandatory Evacuations Start as Storm Starts to Move In

Parts of Florida began enacting mandatory evacuations on Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian, including the city of Tampa. The state's Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Monday morning, announcing the plan to facilitate evacuations. At the time of this writing, Hurricane Ian is forecast to hit Florida starting on Tuesday, with the brunt of the impact coming on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Hurricane Ian: Death toll rises as storm strengthens

A huge search and rescue effort is continuing in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which cut a swathe of destruction across the US state. At least 10 people have died in the state but officials fear the confirmed toll could rise considerably. Joe Biden has warned the category...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Douglas
Cecil Whig

Rising Sun may court driveway pavers to fix streets

RISING SUN — Saying that the town does not have its own equipment to do the job, and construction companies are not bidding on the contract, Rising Sun may instead reach out to smaller operations to fix the ruts on Pearl and Mount Streets. “The base is shot,” Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, told the board of town commissioners Tuesday night, describing the road conditions. Rising Sun had to postpone the...
RISING SUN, MD
alamancenews.com

ABSS to close Friday as hurricane rains and wind approach

As Hurricane Ian continues to move up the East Coast, school officials are hunkering down, preemptively, cancelling all classes for students and staff on Friday, September 30, 2022. Citing the “associated risks of flooding and high winds for Alamance County,” the school system put out an announcement advising that all...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project#Transitional Housing#Medical Services#General Health#Mercy Medical#The Women S Center
Lake City Reporter

Clay Hole retention project will be tested

Pumps, piping installed for master pond to address flooding. Just in the nick of time. Long before Hurricane Ian materialized, Columbia County officials realized heavy rains from thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes caused flooding issues in the Old…
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy