Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane
Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.The National Hurricane Center forecasts that by mid-week, Ian will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration. “We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.Meanwhile, the authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations...
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
WTOP
Virginia declares state of emergency; remnants of Ian expected to drench DC this weekend
Hurricane Ian, which is currently battering parts of Florida, will make its way northward through the Southeast over the next few days. And because the mid-Atlantic region is in its predicted path, what’s left of Ian will likely affect the weather around D.C. this weekend, with 2 to 5 inches of rain expected for the area.
Hurricane Ian: Florida Residents Swim Inside Storm Surge-Flooded House
Amid the footage of wind-blown palm trees and decimated neighborhoods, a video has surfaced that shows a much different side of the Hurricane Ian experience. Inside a flooded home, a man decided to swim a few laps across the floor just for fun. We understand having to swim when you...
Category 1 Hurricane Ian path, advisory & warnings
Here’s the latest on Category 1 Hurricane Ian
Popculture
Hurricane Ian: Mandatory Evacuations Start as Storm Starts to Move In
Parts of Florida began enacting mandatory evacuations on Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian, including the city of Tampa. The state's Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Monday morning, announcing the plan to facilitate evacuations. At the time of this writing, Hurricane Ian is forecast to hit Florida starting on Tuesday, with the brunt of the impact coming on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian nearing landfall as “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm in Florida
Hurricane Ian has strengthened into “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm on Wednesday morning. Ian is currently a major hurricane packing 155-mph winds with gusts up to 190 mph. That is 2 mph shy of a Category 5. The eyewall of Ian about 56 miles away from Charlotte Harbor....
BBC
Hurricane Ian: Death toll rises as storm strengthens
A huge search and rescue effort is continuing in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which cut a swathe of destruction across the US state. At least 10 people have died in the state but officials fear the confirmed toll could rise considerably. Joe Biden has warned the category...
Hurricane Ian puts millions on high alert for ‘life-threatening’ conditions after Category 3 storm winds hit 125mph
MILLIONS of Americans have been put on high alert as Hurricane Ian heads towards the US. Winds of 125mph have been reported as the Category 3 storm passed over Cuba. It’s feared that the storm could strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before reaching Florida. More than 50,000 people...
alamancenews.com
ABSS to close Friday as hurricane rains and wind approach
As Hurricane Ian continues to move up the East Coast, school officials are hunkering down, preemptively, cancelling all classes for students and staff on Friday, September 30, 2022. Citing the “associated risks of flooding and high winds for Alamance County,” the school system put out an announcement advising that all...
Lake City Reporter
